Russian women call for ban on 'sleep rape' online forums, express outrage

Campaigners have called on Europe’s largest online social networking service, Vkontakte, based out in St Petersburg to ban such forums which are used as a medium to discuss ideas related to sleep rape. (Photo: AFP)

St Petersburg: Expressing outrage over online communities where men exchange tips on how to drug their wives and girlfriends and make them available for sex while being unconscious, women in Russia have called for a ban on ‘sleep rape’.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, campaigners have called on Europe’s largest online social networking service, Vkontakte, based out in St Petersburg to ban such forums which are used as a medium to discuss ideas related to sleep rape.

Sleep rape or sexsomnia is a condition in which a person engages in a sexual act while asleep. In some cases, sexsomnia is considered as a part of sexual assault – amounting to rape.

“There are online communities in VK where men are discussing the best medication to give their wives and girlfriends so they can have sex with them while they are asleep in such a way that they don't feel it, and can't remember anything afterwards - without their consent,” said the report.

A report prepared by the campaigners gave details about one such group with more than 2,000 members. One of the members had posted a message saying that he had spiked his partner’s tea and she lost consciousness in 40 minutes.

Another one posted a message asking for most effective tips on sleeping pills so that his partner doesn't feel anything during sex.

People calling for a ban on such forums have been repeatedly told by the VK network that such blanket bans are inappropriate as the do not spread hatred or violence.

Vkontakte has around 370 million accounts and is one of the largest social networking websites in Europe.