World, Europe

Theresa May ahead but set to lose majority in UK election: Exit poll

AFP
Published Jun 9, 2017, 3:36 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 3:37 am IST
We do need to see some actual results before we can interpret this one way or the other, says Defence Minister Michael Fallon.
British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)
 British Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: AP)

London: Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are set to lose their overall majority after Britain's general election, an exit poll showed on Thursday after voting closed.

The Conservatives were set to win 314 seats, followed by Labour on 266, the Scottish National Party on 34 and the Liberal Democrats on 14, the poll for the BBC, Sky and ITV showed.

If confirmed, the poll would be a stunning reversal for May, who had called the election on April 18 in a declared bid to strengthen her hand for the Brexit negotiations.

In the previous parliament, elected just over two years ago, May had a working majority of 17 seats.

If no party wins a majority there is a "hung parliament" and the party with the most seats begins negotiations to see if it can command a majority.

Polls in Britain have a shaky reputation for reliability after the 2015 general elections and the 2016 referendum on British membership of the European Union.

The country notably has a first-past-the-post system in general elections, and the outcome in constituencies can be strongly influenced by local favourites.

Leading figures in both major parties urged caution in early reactions.

"We do need to see some actual results before we can interpret this one way or the other," said Defence Minister Michael Fallon.

John McDonnell, Labour's spokesman on finance, said: "We have to have some scepticism about all polls at the moment. "Let's see some results before we come to some conclusions," he said.

In the outgoing parliament, the Conservatives had 330 out of the 650 seats, Labour 229, the Scottish Nationalists 54 and the Liberal Democrats nine.     

Tags: british prime minister theresa may

Related Stories

For May, the challenge is not only to win but to surpass handsomely the 12-seat majority her Conservative predecessor David Cameron won in 2015. (Photo: File)

Theresa May tries to bring campaign back to Brexit before UK general election

Pollsters still expect May's Conservatives to win, although talk of a landslide majority of more than 100 seats has faded.
08 Jun 2017 8:30 AM
May says the Conservatives will build a 'stronger, fairer and more prosperous Britain,' while opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he would govern 'for the many, not the few.' (Photo: AP)

UK goes to polls after terror attacks mar campaign

UK PM May was criticised for lacklustre campaigning and 2 attacks turned the election into a debate about national security.
08 Jun 2017 12:14 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New genus of freshwater crabs discovered in Kerala

Karkata Ghanarakta
 

The inspiring tale of the first transgender HR executive from Kerala

She finally came out after being unable to live a lie (Photo: Facebook)
 

Gujarat student Varshil Shah who scored 99.99% opts to be monk

Gujarat topper Varshil Shah opts to be a monk. (Photo: Faceebook | screengrab)
 

Would you fancy Apple branded sneakers for $15,000?

The white sneakers feature the old rainbow Apple logo on the side. The shoes are extremely rare, not because they are old but they never left the prototype stage.
 

French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna, Gabriela Dabrowski clinch mixed-doubles title

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowskibeat beat Colombia’s Robert Farah and Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 to win the French Open mixed doubles title. (Photo: AP)
 

Arafat Sunny admits to 2nd wife, 'wants to keep both wives'

Left arm spinner Arafat Sunny was arrested in January and taken into custody after Nasrin Sultana filed the case against him, but at the time it was not known that the pair had married. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Sikhs refused theme park entry in UK over kirpan

A friend of the man described herself as “disgusted” and “saddened” at the reaction of staff and accused the Staffordshire attraction of religious discrimination. (Representational Image/PTI)

Predictions place Theresa May ahead

Theresa May

Video: CCTV footage of police gunning down London Bridge attackers online

Police officials have said eight officers, who rushed to the scene fired about 50 rounds, killing the three attackers. (Photo: AP)

Zero-tolerance to anti-Muslim crimes, will root out extremism: London mayor

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan closes his eyes as he joins London Ambulance workers in observing a minute's silence at the London Ambulance Service headquarters at Waterloo, central London, in honour of the London Bridge terror attack victims, Tuesday June 6, 2017. (Photo: AP)

I'm not a woman so I don't have bad days: Vladimir Putin

'The Putin Interviews', a documentary comprised of conversations with the Russian president that took place between July 2015 and February 2017, show Putin musing on life and philosophy. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham