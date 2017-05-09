World, Europe

UK: Husband reveals he slept in same room as his wife's body for 6 days

PTI
Published May 9, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 9:36 pm IST
Russell Davison said he did not want her body to go to a mortuary and he wanted to challenge attitudes towards dying.
Wendy Davison, 50, died at home in Derby last month after a 10-year battle with cervical cancer. (File Photo)
 Wendy Davison, 50, died at home in Derby last month after a 10-year battle with cervical cancer. (File Photo)

London: A grieving husband in the UK has revealed how he slept in the same room as his wife's body for six days after her death to challenge the people's attitudes towards dying.

Wendy Davison, 50, died at home in Derby last month after a 10-year battle with cervical cancer.

Russell Davison, who has been left "heartbroken", said he did not want her body to go to a mortuary and he wanted to challenge attitudes towards dying.

It is legal to keep a body at home and Derbyshire Coroner's Court confirmed that Wendy's doctor had reported her death, the BBC reported.

Russell said: "Death seems to be such a taboo subject in our society, no-one seems to want to talk about it.

"I did not want her in the mortuary or handed over to a funeral director, I wanted us to take care of her ourselves at our family home, have her in our bedroom so I could sleep in the same room."

When Wendy was diagnosed shortly after the couple's joint 40th birthday party in 2006, they decided to take a "natural" approach to her healthcare.

"We were not prepared to hand her life over to doctors. We wanted to do our own research and do the very best job we could to keep Wendy alive," he said.

He believes their approach, which included refusing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, extended Wendy's life "by a very long time".

In 2014, Wendy was given six months to live, so the pair went travelling across Europe, where they had "the absolute time of our lives".

But last September, they were forced to return home when her pain became too bad. She received hospice care at the Royal Derby Hospital but they were determined she would not die there.

The pair decided she would be cared for at home by family and her body would remain there until her cremation. She died on April 21.

"Wendy died very peacefully, fully sedated, in no pain, in mine and Dylan's arms with our ever faithful dog Elvis snuggled up right next to her too," Russell said.

He said it was a "beautiful and comforting experience" to have family and friends over to see her during that time.

Contentious trusts and probate lawyer, Jak Ward, from Derby-based Smith Partnership, said it is not an offence to keep a body at home until the funeral as long as a death is reported and registered.

"Historically people would die at home and the body would be kept until the funeral," he said.

Tags: wendy davison, russell davison, derbyshire coroner's court
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon’s touchscreen Echo Show unveiled

You can do video calling with anyone through its front camera Alexa can also show YouTube DIY tutorials for simple tasks like cooking, cleaning or anything from YouTube.
 

Jacqueline Fernandez to host a backstage afterparty for Justin Bieber

Jäcqueline Fernandez and Justin Bieber.
 

Get a sneak peak of the Armadillo UI on Google’s Fuchsia OS

The apps for Fuchsia will run on Google’s Flutter SDK, which can make it possible to make the same set of codes, i.e. apps, run on multiple operating systems. (image: ArsTechnica)
 

Video: Hindu-Muslim couple gets married without pheras or nikah

Junaid and Garima celbrated with family and friends (Photo: Facebook)
 

Australia: Qantas Airways chief Alan Joyce gets cream pie in face

The stunned Irishman left to clean himself up as his attacker was surrounded by security staff. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bizarre video of Australian man using crab to open bottle is going viral

The viral video was posted first on Aussie Comedy and it has been going viral since then. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Portugal man kills gay partner with spear for demanding more sex, jailed

The three bench judge ordered 13 years of imprisonment to Reicha for homicide (File Photo)

Indian-origin bizman spared jail for selling faulty cars in UK

Dhillon was handed an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work in the community. (Photo: Representational/File)

British man who tried to kill Donald Trump heard 'screaming voices'

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Irish beach swept away in 1984 into Atlantic ocean reappears

After high spring tides last month, locals found that the Atlantic Ocean had returned the sand. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Blow to India-UK ties? PM May decides to cut migration to 'sustainable levels'

The Prime Minister said it was important to hit this target given the pressure immigration had put on public services and those on lower incomes. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham