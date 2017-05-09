World, Europe

Portugal man kills gay partner with spear for demanding more sex, jailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 9, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2017, 9:34 pm IST
Reicha reportedly pulled out Simon Carley-Pocock’s intestines out while stabbing him.
The three bench judge ordered 13 years of imprisonment to Reicha for homicide (File Photo)
 The three bench judge ordered 13 years of imprisonment to Reicha for homicide (File Photo)

Lisbon: A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in jail for stabbing his gay lover with a spear at the latter’s house in April last year. The accused killed his partner because he was demanding more sex, the court heard.

According to report in Daily Mail, the Portugal court found Eugenio Felipe Reicha, a gardener by profession, guilty for the heinous crime.

Reicha reportedly pulled out Simon Carley-Pocock’s intestines out while stabbing him.

Simon Carley-Pocock, a former British accountant had settled in Portugal for peaceful life post retirement, was found dead with wounds to his chest, stomach and head.

The three bench judge ordered 13 years of imprisonment to Reicha for homicide and one and 6 months for robbing things from Carley-Pocock’s house.

The incident came into light when Reicha was driving an Audi without license and was apprehended by Portuguese police. This is when the police discovered a spear in his custody with blood stains on it.

Reicha confessed to the crime and was tried in court of law. Almost after a year of trial and at least 6 hearings, the court ordered him punishment of imprisonmnet.

Public prosecutor Brizida Miguel during his argument in court said: “Eugenio Reicha did what he did with the intention of causing his victim's death, without any apparent motive”.

The court suggested psychiatric counselling for the accused. A psychiatrist found Reicha an 'explosive personality' who showed 'indifference' to his crime.

Reicha’s defence lawyer Vera Goncalves admitted that the court’s verdict is what they expected. He said, “I'm going to talk with my client but he was ready for this decision”.

Tags: portugal court, eugenio felipe reicha, simon carley-pocock
Location: Portugal, Lisboa, Lisboa

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon’s touchscreen Echo Show unveiled

You can do video calling with anyone through its front camera Alexa can also show YouTube DIY tutorials for simple tasks like cooking, cleaning or anything from YouTube.
 

Jacqueline Fernandez to host a backstage afterparty for Justin Bieber

Jäcqueline Fernandez and Justin Bieber.
 

Get a sneak peak of the Armadillo UI on Google’s Fuchsia OS

The apps for Fuchsia will run on Google’s Flutter SDK, which can make it possible to make the same set of codes, i.e. apps, run on multiple operating systems. (image: ArsTechnica)
 

Video: Hindu-Muslim couple gets married without pheras or nikah

Junaid and Garima celbrated with family and friends (Photo: Facebook)
 

Australia: Qantas Airways chief Alan Joyce gets cream pie in face

The stunned Irishman left to clean himself up as his attacker was surrounded by security staff. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bizarre video of Australian man using crab to open bottle is going viral

The viral video was posted first on Aussie Comedy and it has been going viral since then. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK: Husband reveals he slept in same room as his wife's body for six days

Wendy Davison, 50, died at home in Derby last month after a 10-year battle with cervical cancer. (File Photo)

Indian-origin bizman spared jail for selling faulty cars in UK

Dhillon was handed an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work in the community. (Photo: Representational/File)

British man who tried to kill Donald Trump heard 'screaming voices'

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Irish beach swept away in 1984 into Atlantic ocean reappears

After high spring tides last month, locals found that the Atlantic Ocean had returned the sand. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Blow to India-UK ties? PM May decides to cut migration to 'sustainable levels'

The Prime Minister said it was important to hit this target given the pressure immigration had put on public services and those on lower incomes. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham