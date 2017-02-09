 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay brought up his ninth Test ton as India pushed Bangladesh on backfoot on day one of the Hyderabad Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test: Skipper Virat Kohli smashes 50 in Hyderabad
 
UK: Woman admits having striptease sex with minor boys, may face jail

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 9, 2017, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 2:50 pm IST
In her testimony, she admitted to having performing sex acts on the kids, despite knowing that it might rob them of their innocence.
Buckinghamshire, England: A 39-year-old woman may face jail after admitting to having striptease sex with a number of minor boys at her home in Bletchley in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, a report stated.

According to the Daily Mail report, Amanda Tompkins may stand trial for ten counts of sex abuse of ten schoolboys. In her testimony, she admitted to having performing sex acts on the kids, despite knowing that it might rob them of their innocence.

Investigators say Tompkins confessed to inviting the three children to her bedroom and performing sex acts on them. Moreover, she also admitted to having sex with other children on several occasions.

Tompkins has currently been detained and is due to appear before the court on March 31, 2017.

Tags: sexual abuse, rape, crime, sexual assault, minor rape, amanda tompkins
Location: United Kingdom, England

