World, Europe

Theresa May wins crucial vote in UK Parliament to trigger Brexit

PTI
Published Feb 9, 2017, 7:41 am IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 7:42 am IST
The draft legislation was approved by 494 votes to 122, and now moves to the House of Lords.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for her weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London. (Photo: AP)
 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for her weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London. (Photo: AP)

London:  British Prime Minister Theresa May has won a crucial vote in the UK Parliament, which will give her the authority to officially trigger Brexit and start negotiations for leaving the 28-member European Union.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill had its final debate and vote last night to allow the British Prime Minister to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty to begin a two-year period of negotiations for the UK's new deal as a non-member of the European Union (EU) by 2019.

The draft legislation was approved by 494 votes to 122, and now moves to the House of Lords.

Shadow business secretary Clive Lewis was one of 52 Labour MPs to defy party orders to back the bill and he resigned from the front bench.

The Commons debated the last set of amendments to the Bill, including on key principles for the negotiation process, before the bill went on to its third and final reading for the vote.

So far the bill had passed two days of debate in the Lower House of the UK Parliament without being altered.

The Opposition Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, had instructed his MPs to vote in favour of the bill whether any amendments are made or not.

However, he faced a second round of party rebellion after over 49 MPs had defied the whip at the last vote earlier this month.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott who missed last week's initial vote on the bill backed it this time.

May herself faced a rebellion of up to a dozen of her Conservative MPs, who are expected to defy the party's whip and vote for the rights of EU citizens living in the UK to be guaranteed before Brexit negotiations begin.

She managed to minimise the Tory rebellion on Tuesday by promising a Commons vote on the Brexit agreement before it is finalised.

Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, welcomed this as an important concession but others have dismissed it as a "take it or leave it" offer.

Now that the bill had passed the Commons, it will be debated in the House of Lords after it returns from recess on February 20, where it is expected to be given the final nod.

The bill was tabled last month after the Supreme Court ruled that MPs and peers must have a say before Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty could be triggered.

It rejected the UK government's argument that May had sufficient executive powers to trigger Brexit without consulting Parliament.

David Davis, UK minister for exiting the European Union, had opened the debate in the House of Commons with a clear message to MPs that they must implement a decision made by the people in the June 2016 referendum with 51.9 per cent wanting to leave the EU and 48.1 per cent wanting to remain within the 28-nation economic bloc.

Tags: theresa may, brexit, uk parliament, european union
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

Representational image (Photo: File)

Brexit like going to pub with 27 friends, Britain has to pay its share: EU

According to officials, the EU is set to demand up to 60 billion euros from Britain to settle outstanding budget commitments.
07 Feb 2017 7:02 PM
MPs do not automatically get maternity leave as they are classed as self-employed and have to negotiate leave with party whips. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

4-month-old baby becomes part of UK Brexit history

It is believed that only a Liberal Democrat and a Labour baby have previously been in the House of Commons chamber before.
03 Feb 2017 10:41 AM
UK Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

British government publishes Brexit blueprint for parliament

The document confirmed that Britain would be leaving the EU's single market in order to control immigration.
02 Feb 2017 7:32 PM

Nation Gallery

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man shocked after finding ‘condom-like’ thing in jam

Is the explanation convincing enough? (Photo: Facebook)
 

Daredevil who kissed snakes dies after being bitten by cobra in the act

He succumbed three days after he was admitted to a hospital (Photo: Facebook)
 

A man in China lives with 7 sex dolls, treats them as family members

Li Chen also makes music videos with them (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singles reveal their biggest turn offs while having sex

Men are three times more like to have one night stands than women to start a relationship. (Photo: AFP)
 

Disorder causing excess sexual desire makes people masturbate all day

They even masturbate in their sleep (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Don Bradman wouldn't have been as good today: Ex Aus pacer

A file photo of Sir Donald Bradman. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

After 4-hour long sex, UK woman stabs ex-husband, rips his intestine out

The accused identified as Dalya Saeed was accused of stabbing Bilal Miah and trying to rip his intestines out. (Representational Image)

Prepare for ‘time of war’: Vladimir Putin to Russia

Russia has been increasing movement of its military. Last month it launched the biggest Arctic military push since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Indian-origin banker ordered to pay from foreign pensions to ex-wife in UK

Representational image (Photo: File)

Brexit like going to pub with 27 friends, Britain has to pay its share: EU

Representational image (Photo: File)

26 detained as cars burn in Paris suburb clashes with police

People march in the streets of Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, France, holding a sign reading
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham