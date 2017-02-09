 LIVE !  :  Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the Indian innings after KL Rahul’s dismissal in the first over. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test: India lose Cheteshwar Pujara
 
76-yr-old newlywed in US shoots wife in the buttocks for refusing to have sex

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 9, 2017, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Police believe that couple had a fight, before Royce took out his gun and shot his wife.
Investigators said that the couple had argued about their sleeping arrangements at their home in Lehigh Acres in the US state of Florida. (Representational image)
 Investigators said that the couple had argued about their sleeping arrangements at their home in Lehigh Acres in the US state of Florida. (Representational image)

Florida: A 76-year-old man in the US was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he shot his wife in the buttocks for refusing to have sex with him, six months after their marriage.

According to a report in the Mirror, the accused identified as Donald Royce told police that his wife refused to consummate their marriage.

Investigators said that the couple had argued about their sleeping arrangements at their home in Lehigh Acres in the US state of Florida.

Police believe that couple had a fight, before Royce took out his gun and shot his wife.

A woman, who shares the apartment with the couple, told police that she heard two gun shots, moments before she saw Royce holding a gun.

In her statement to the police, she also said that Royce had even pointed the gun at her. However, she managed to convince him to get medical help for his bleeding wife.

The victim who is recovering from her injuries at Lee Memorial Hospital said that she never expected her husband to do something like this.

Criticising Royce for his behaviour, a neighbour said that a woman has the right to her own body, irrespective of whether she is married or not.

Royce has been charged with aggravated battery.

Tags: gun violence, shooting, sex, battery, domestic violence, crime
Location: United States, Florida

