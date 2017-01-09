World, Europe

Sick ISIS video shows children as young as 4 killing prisoners

Published Jan 9, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
In the disturbing footage, first a young boy toddles across a play area towards a chained up prisoner lying in the dirt.
Child soldiers are often used by ISIS as part of their so-called Caliphate cubs wing which indoctrinates youths into their monstrous ranks. (Representational Image)
London: Islamic State militant group has released a horrific propaganda video showing three children, including a four-year-old, brutally killing three men in Syria's northeastern Deir ez-Zor city.

He stops next to a black-masked terrorist who cocks a gun, and hands it to him, Daily Star reported.

Without hesitation, the boy points the pistol at the prisoner firing a shot, and killing him.

The second segment of the video shows a child fighter who appears around 7-years-old giving a speech to the camera.

He brandishes a huge blade before kicking his kneeling prisoner in the back knocking him down onto his belly.

Awful footage then shows the older boy cutting the helpless man?s throat and beheading him.

Child soldiers are often used by ISIS as part of their so-called Caliphate cubs wing which indoctrinates youths into their monstrous ranks.

