World, Europe

Actor mistaken for terrorist while rehearsing lines on French train

AFP
Published Jun 8, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2017, 8:55 am IST
The 35-year-old had shut himself away to practise his lines for an English-language stage role.
France is still under a state of emergency imposed after the November 2015 attacks in Paris, when jihadists killed 130 people in a night of carnage at venues across the city. (Photo: AP)
 France is still under a state of emergency imposed after the November 2015 attacks in Paris, when jihadists killed 130 people in a night of carnage at venues across the city. (Photo: AP)

Lyon (France): An actor who was rehearsing in the toilet of a French train was quizzed by police as a possible terrorist threat after a guard overheard the words "weapon" and "gun", transport authorities said.

The 35-year-old had shut himself away to practise his lines for an English-language stage role. But a passing train guard who overheard his soliloquy raised the alarm, telling his bosses there was someone talking about weaponry in the WC.

The high-speed train, en route to Paris from Marseille, made an unscheduled stop in the city of Valence where security forces took the man for questioning at a police station. He was later released without charge.

France is still under a state of emergency imposed after the November 2015 attacks in Paris, when jihadists killed 130 people in a night of carnage at venues across the city. On Tuesday police shot and injured a man who attacked an officer outside Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral.

"Taking into account the current context of terrorism and the national threat level, the train guard did not take any risks and for the avoidance of doubt had the man questioned," a spokesman for national train company SNCF said.

Tags: actor, french train, weapon
Location: France, Rhône-Alpes, Lyon

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Einstein's theory confirmed in measure of distant star's mass

Albert Einstein (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

Samsung Galaxy S8
 

Salman blasts reporter for asking about his rumoured talent management company

Salman Khan.
 

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

The website comes under the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ program that helps children learn about vulnerabilities from cyber attacks and impart knowledge about letting people know the ways to protect themselves.
 

Boy with ‘two faces’ defies odds to become only survivor of rare condition

Cannabis oil that has helped him reduce the number of seizures from 400 to literally just 40 which is a big improvement. (Photo: Facebook)
 

10 players from Virat Kohli-led Team India against Anil Kumble’s extension as coach?

Virat Kohli, ahead of the India-Pakistan game in ICC Champions Trophy, had vehemently denied the reports of rift between him and Team India head coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Theresa May tries to bring campaign back to Brexit before UK general election

For May, the challenge is not only to win but to surpass handsomely the 12-seat majority her Conservative predecessor David Cameron won in 2015. (Photo: File)

Russia blamed for Qatar crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP)

Notre Dame attacker had pledged allegiance to ISIS

The 40-year-old Algerian university student was shot and wounded by police on Tuesday after lunging at the officer in a square full of tourists in front of the famous landmark. (Photo: AP)

Video: 3 hooded men with weapons attack Indian eatery in UK, injure 2 diners

The restaurant staff is seen fending off the attackers in the video as they hit the customers with weapons. (Photo: Videograb)

India highlights Pak's role in terrorism in Kashmir at UNHRC

India's Permanent Representative Rajiv K Chander noted at the session that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that Pakistan remains in illegal occupation of a part of our territory. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham