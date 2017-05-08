World, Europe

French polls: World leaders congratulate Macron on victory; say will cooperate

AFP
Published May 8, 2017, 10:23 am IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 10:40 am IST
EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations, saying the French had chosen "liberty, equality and fraternity".
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a victory celebration outside the Louvre museum in Paris. (Photo: AP)
Paris: Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron has stormed to victory in the French presidential election, roundly defeating his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote.

Here is a selection of comments from world leaders and other political heavyweights on Macron's Sunday’s election victory.

"Congratulations, @EmmanuelMacron. Your victory is a victory for a strong and united Europe and for French-German friendship," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman. "The Prime Minister warmly congratulates President-elect Macron on his election success. France is one of our closest allies and we look forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities," said a Downing Street spokesman.

Prime Minister Theresa May also discussed Brexit with Macron, saying "the UK wants a strong partnership with a secure and prosperous EU once we leave," the spokesman added. "Happy that the French chose a European future," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote on Twitter.

EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations, saying the French had chosen "liberty, equality and fraternity" and "said no to the tyranny of fake news". European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said: "We have received a vote of confidence from France in the European Union."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said "the victory of President-elect Macron is a symbolic victory against inward-looking and protectionist moves and shows a vote of confidence in the EU".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wanted to work together with Macron on a "progressive agenda" to "promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic".

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he had congratulated Macron and had received a text back saying he was "looking forward to working together".

Highlighting the cooperation between French and Australian soldiers during World War I, he added: "We have been side-by-side in freedom's cause for over a century, and we are side-by-side in freedom's cause in the Middle East today. So we have great work to do to make the ties between France and Australia stronger still."

Prime Minister Alexis Tspiras said Macron's victory was "an inspiration for France and for Europe", adding he was "sure we will work closely together."

"Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron, new president of #France. Let us work in France and Spain for a stable, prosperous and more integrated Europe," Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy said in a tweet.

"I am delighted that a leader with a positive ambition for Europe has won this election," said Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny. "There's lots of work ahead for all of us in Europe, in a challenging environment, not least on Brexit."

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English welcomed Macron's victory as "good for political stability", adding "it's a result I think a lot of people will see as making a clear path for France".

"This is a victory for the French people and for European cooperation. New opportunities will now open up for the proactive agenda needed to strengthen the EU, including more jobs and fair working conditions, a stronger climate policy and a functioning asylum system in which everyone takes responsibility," said Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven.

"I congratulate @EmmanuelMacron on his victory in the French presidential election. Brazil and France will continue to work together for democracy, human rights, development, integration and peace," tweeted President Michel Temer.

Defeated US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who like Macron had her campaign hacked, tweeted: "Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world. Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that).

