World, Europe

Five challenges for France’s new president-elect Emmanuel Macron

AFP
Published May 8, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
The 39-year-old must unite a deeply-divided country, roll back unemployment and try to nudge a fractious EU along the path of reform.
Macron first faces a battle to secure a governing majority in legislative elections due next month.(Photo: AFP)
 Macron first faces a battle to secure a governing majority in legislative elections due next month.(Photo: AFP)

Paris: Emmanuel Macron, who won France’s presidential elections on Sunday, may have seen off the competition in the race for the Elysee Palace but will face daunting challenges when he takes office.

The 39-year-old must unite a deeply-divided country, roll back unemployment and try to nudge a fractious EU along the path of reform -- but he first faces a battle to secure a governing majority in legislative elections due next month.

Reunite France
Macron, a pro-European centrist and former banker, takes over a divided country where nearly half of voters backed extremist candidates -- critical of the EU, globalisation and “elites” -- in the first round of the election.

The “two Frances” are divided geographically -- one urban, more affluent and open to reform; the other, concentrated in the northern rustbelt and in disadvantaged areas of the countryside. It was this latter France that voted for Macron’s far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

Macron knows that many voters backed him not out of conviction but simply to stop Le Pen taking power, and his support could evaporate at the parliamentary elections.

“Will the Macron-Le Pen divide -- which is a national, existential identity divide, not the usual left-right split -- continue into the legislative election? I tend to think so,” said analyst Stephane Rozes of the CAP thinktank.

Infographic

The impossible majority?
Macron has promised to move beyond traditional left and right parties to create a new majority in the centre.

He launched his En Marche! (On the Move) party less than a year ago but managed to attract hundreds of thousands of supporters. He finished first in the first round of the election with a quarter of the vote. In the runoff against Le Pen, he notched up almost two-thirds of the vote, according to exit polls.

Now he must convert his extraordinary rise -- unprecedented in recent French history -- into a solid presence in the National Assembly.

After his success in the presidential race, Macron believes that the French people will give him another victory in parliamentary elections, which will take place on June 11 and 18.

But the traditional centre-right, whose candidate Francois Fillon crashed out in the first round amid a fake jobs scandal, hopes to strike back and force Macron into a coalition arrangement in parliament.

The far left, emboldened by the first-round success of candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, who took an unexpectedly high 19.6 percent, is also aiming for a strong showing.

Labour law battle
Macron has lamented France’s failure to solve its unemployment problem.

French joblessness runs at 10 percent, which compares with an average of 8.0 percent across the EU and just 3.9 percent in neighbouring Germany.

Like his predecessors, Macron will be judged above all on employment, and he has vowed to force through reform of France’s hidebound labour laws using executive orders during his first months in office.

This accelerated procedure, bypassing parliament, could mean a fiery start to his term as France’s highly activist unions would likely bring protests out onto the streets, as they did last year when Socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls used the tactic.

Macron wants to cut unemployment to seven percent by 2022 by liberalising employment laws, cutting business rates and loosening restrictions in France’s 35-hour working week.

Infographic

Terror threat
The killing of a policeman on the Champs-Elysees in central Paris just three days before the first-round vote was a sobering reminder of the terror threat hanging over France.

More than 230 people have been killed in jihadist attacks in France since January 2015, many carried out in the name of the Islamic State (IS) group.

“IS is open about its desire to smash national cohesion by exacerbating tensions between Muslims and the rest of the population,” said Marc Hecker of the French Institute of International Relations.

Hecker pointed to the dangers posed by hundreds of French IS fighters returning home from Syria and Iraq in the coming years.

With no previous experience in such matters, Macron has to move quickly to show he has a grip on these challenges and his role as military commander-in-chief.

General Jean-Paul Palomeros, who advised Macron, predicted that France’s military commitments in the Middle East and Africa would continue unchanged.

Macron has also said he wants to reinforce the EU’s external borders and has called for a major increase in resources for the Frontex agency.

EU reform
Macron sees a reinvigoration of the France-Germany alliance as crucial to relaunching the EU after the shocks of Brexit and the migrant crisis.

He plans to tour European capitals during his first months in charge to set out a “five-year roadmap to give the eurozone a true budget and to create a Europe of 27 for the environment, industry and managing migration”.

Vincenzo Scarpetta, analyst at Open Europe, warned Macron may be biting off more than he can chew.

“Reforming the EU looks good on paper but Macron’s ideas are bold: he wants a budget for the eurozone and a eurozone minister. Is that really realistic, when it would require treaty changes?” Scarpetta said.

Macron has also said he is determined to develop European defence by coordinating operations and industrial programmes in this area.

Tags: france’s presidential elections, elysee palace, emmanuel macron
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris

Related Stories

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a victory celebration outside the Louvre museum in Paris. (Photo: AP)

French polls: World leaders congratulate Macron on victory; say will cooperate

EU Council President Donald Tusk also offered his congratulations, saying the French had chosen "liberty, equality and fraternity".
08 May 2017 10:23 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Look forward to work closely with Macron: Modi congratulates new French prez

Macron, 39, defeating Marine Le Pen on Sunday, created history by becoming the youngest president in the 59-year history of France.
08 May 2017 10:11 AM

Nation Gallery

The Railways on Sunday introduced a see-through Vistadome coach on its Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train. (Photo: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Prabhu flags off train with see-through Vistadome coach along Vizag-Araku
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ram Gopal Varma calls Amitabh Bachchan a liar!

Amitabh Bachchan with Ram Gopal Varma.
 

Miraculous skin gun helps burn victims grow new skin in a matter of days

The treatment has helped 30 people by far (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virat Kohli to lead India at Champions Trophy 2017 in England as selectors pick squad

India, who won the 2013 edition of the tournament under MS Dhoni, will open their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on June 4. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Ricky Ponting roots for Nitish Rana's debut in Indian squad

Nitish Rana is currently Mumbai Indians' leading run-scorer in IPL 2017, having amassed 312 runs in 11 matches he played so far at an average of 34.66. (Photo: PTI)
 

The next iPhone may spit water using sound

(Photo: Benjamin Geskin/ Twitter)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 review: A beautiful, delicate beast

The Infinity Display sports a 2K resolution with 1440 x 2960 pixels packed within a 5.8-inch panel and protected by the toughest glasses out there — the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

French polls: World leaders congratulate Macron on victory; say will cooperate

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a victory celebration outside the Louvre museum in Paris. (Photo: AP)

Tonight, France won: Macron becomes President, vows to unite country

Macron made a plea for national unity in a speech to thousands of supporters celebrating his win in France's presidential election on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

‘Transgender’ feelings: Child sent to clinic

About 2,000 children and young people were referred there through the NHS last year — an increase of 42 per cent on 2015/16. The increase in referrals from Wales was 79 per cent.(Representational Image)

Germany: 50,000 evacuated during operations to defuse unexploded WWII bombs

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are regularly found buried on German land. (Photo: Representational)

France goes to polls amid blank ballots, feminist protests

Either candidate would lead France into uncharted territory, since neither comes from the mainstream parties that dominate parliament and have run the country for decades. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham