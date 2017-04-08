World, Europe

Stockholm terror attack: Four killed as truck drives into crowd, 2 arrested

REUTERS
Published Apr 8, 2017, 7:58 am IST
Updated Apr 8, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Swedish police said they had arrested one person after earlier circulating a picture of a man wearing a grey hoodie.
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm. (AFP Photo)
 Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm. (AFP Photo)

Stockholm: Sweden said on Saturday it had strengthened border controls after an unidentified attacker ploughed a truck through a crowd into a department store in central Stockholm, killing four people and injuring 15.

"I have decided to strengthen our border controls," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters, as police said they were still hunting the truck driver.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said "the country is in a state of shock" over the stolen beer truck attack that killed four people and wounded 15 others in downtown Stockholm.

Lofven said "the aim of terrorism is to undermine democracy. But such a goal will never be achieved in Sweden."

Police have arrested one suspect in the truck attack but would not say if they are hunting for any others. They discouraged people from going into central Stockholm on Friday night, and the national theater, which is near the crash site, canceled three plays.

Lofven said in a national televised address that his Social Democratic Party was still planning to hold its annual convention this weekend in Goteborg, Sweden's second-largest city.

Meanwhile, Swedish police said they have arrested one man "whom we are particularly interested in" in the deadly stolen beer truck attack in Stockholm.

Jan Evensson from the Stockholm police told a news conference late Friday the man was arrested in Marsta, a northern Stockholm suburb close to the city's international airport, Arlanda. He says the man was "in the vicinity" of the truck crash that killed four people and wounded 15 others on a pedestrian street in the Swedish capital.

He says the suspect was spotted by a police patrol and was in a police photo released earlier Friday wearing a greenish hood at the top of an escalator. Stefan Hector of the Sweden's national police says "we have a working hypothesis this is an act of terror." Evensson urged people not to go into central Stockholm for the time being.

Tags: prime minister, swedish police, terror attack, stefan lofven

Related Stories

Police have arrested one suspect in the truck attack but would not say if they are hunting for any others. (Photo: AFP)

Sweden strengthens border controls after truck attack: PM Lofven

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven also said "the country is in a state of shock" over the stolen beer truck attack.
08 Apr 2017 9:24 AM

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AB de Villiers takes some credit for a calmer Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers claims to have assisted his IPL teammate in learning to stay calm under pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani cricketer jailed in wife beating case in UK

The judge had let Bashir off jail time last month in order to not ruin his career. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Afghanistan to make Lord's debut in a match against MCC

The 50-over match against MCC at Lord's will take place on July 11. (Photo: AFP)
 

Akshay and Sonam express shock for their National Awards on Padman sets

The picture shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram.
 

This is how viagra makes men get an erection

The tablets work for many even at 12 hours as it feels like a normal erection they would get on any other day. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Virat Kohli on fire’ wins MCC photo award

The photo was clicked during a T20 match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year. (Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Sweden strengthens border controls after truck attack: PM Lofven

Police have arrested one suspect in the truck attack but would not say if they are hunting for any others. (Photo: AFP)

Act of aggression, says Russia

Moscow suspends a bilateral agreement to help avoid clashes in the skies over Syria. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (Photo: AFP)

Sweden truck attack occurs just 100 mts from Indian embassy, staff unhurt

According to local media reports, armed police have rushed to the scene and are firing shots. (Photo: AP)

Fast train hits truck in Poland; 15 hospitalised

A Pendolino intercity train going from Wroclaw to Warsaw hit the vehicle. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Ceasefire group on Syria to meet at Russia's request: UN

(Photo: Representational/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham