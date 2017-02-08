After 4-hour long sex, UK woman stabs ex-husband, rips his intestine out

The accused identified as Dalya Saeed was accused of stabbing Bilal Miah and trying to rip his intestines out. (Representational Image)

Birmingham: A Birmingham woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder her ex-husband after stabbing him with a knife minutes after the couple had four-hour long sex.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused identified as Dalya Saeed was accused of stabbing Bilal Miah and trying to rip his intestines out.

While the case was under trial at the Birmingham Crown Court, prosecutors argued that a small bowel was cut off from the victim's body and was thrown on the floor.

The victim told the judge that he somehow tried to save himself from his ex-wife and push his entrails back in his stomach. He suffered 30 stab wounds and had to undergo two surgeries.

The court heard that the pair had an argument regarding the custody of their child before they ended up in bed. Minutes after having sex, the woman in a fit of rage attacked the victim.

"Suddenly in the blink of an eye, and I didn't see the knife, she stabbed me twice in the belly. I can only assume the knife came from either under the bed or the pocket of her dressing gown," he told the court.

"My intestines were out, everything was out and she was grabbing hold of them, trying to pull them. She broke one of them and threw it onto the floor but I managed to put the rest of them back in my belly," he added.

The case is currently under trial and is scheduled for the next hearing.