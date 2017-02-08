World, Europe

After 4-hour long sex, UK woman stabs ex-husband, rips his intestine out

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 8, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
'My intestines were out, everything was out and she was grabbing hold of them, trying to pull them,' the victim said.
The accused identified as Dalya Saeed was accused of stabbing Bilal Miah and trying to rip his intestines out. (Representational Image)
 The accused identified as Dalya Saeed was accused of stabbing Bilal Miah and trying to rip his intestines out. (Representational Image)

Birmingham: A Birmingham woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to murder her ex-husband after stabbing him with a knife minutes after the couple had four-hour long sex.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the accused identified as Dalya Saeed was accused of stabbing Bilal Miah and trying to rip his intestines out.

While the case was under trial at the Birmingham Crown Court, prosecutors argued that a small bowel was cut off from the victim's body and was thrown on the floor.

The victim told the judge that he somehow tried to save himself from his ex-wife and push his entrails back in his stomach. He suffered 30 stab wounds and had to undergo two surgeries.

The court heard that the pair had an argument regarding the custody of their child before they ended up in bed. Minutes after having sex, the woman in a fit of rage attacked the victim.

"Suddenly in the blink of an eye, and I didn't see the knife, she stabbed me twice in the belly. I can only assume the knife came from either under the bed or the pocket of her dressing gown," he told the court.

"My intestines were out, everything was out and she was grabbing hold of them, trying to pull them. She broke one of them and threw it onto the floor but I managed to put the rest of them back in my belly," he added.

The case is currently under trial and is scheduled for the next hearing.

Tags: stabbing, sex, crime, attempt to murder, uk, knife attack
Location: United Kingdom, England, Birmingham

Lifestyle Gallery

Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Judy Garland was allegedly molested by dwarfs playing munchkins in Wizard of Oz

Luft states that the actress was repeatedly molested by the 40 something actors. (Photo: Reddit)
 

Woman dumps husband of 21 years for backing Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman says her sex life improved tenfold after 'vaginal facelift'

The surgery was quick and painless (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women and men prefer different ages while choosing partner for sex

The preference for younger women in men rarely materialises into an actual relationship (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Finally! Here's the first proper glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha

Sasha and wife Mira Rajput had been blessed with the adorable baby girl last year.
 

Abhinav Mukund: The latest comeback man of Team India

Abhinav Mukund last played for India in 2011. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Prepare for ‘time of war’: Vladimir Putin to Russia

Russia has been increasing movement of its military. Last month it launched the biggest Arctic military push since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Indian-origin banker ordered to pay from foreign pensions to ex-wife in UK

Representational image (Photo: File)

Brexit like going to pub with 27 friends, Britain has to pay its share: EU

Representational image (Photo: File)

26 detained as cars burn in Paris suburb clashes with police

People march in the streets of Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, France, holding a sign reading

Merkel to visit euro-sceptic Poland in struggle to save EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham