UK: Man films girlfriend’s rape, threatens to post it online if she left him

Published Jan 8, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
Atlanta Hammond said that she was subjected to daily physical abuse and was also banned from socialising. (Photo: AP/ Representational)
  Atlanta Hammond said that she was subjected to daily physical abuse and was also banned from socialising. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

Braintree, Essex: A rape victim has recalled the horrific abuse she had to face when her ex-boyfriend raped her, filmed the entire act and threatened to post it online if she ever left him.

According to a report in The Sun, the victim, Atlanta Hammond said that she was subjected to daily physical abuse and was also banned from socialising. She also said that her ex-boyfriend also forced her to quit her job.

In her statement, Hammond said that her ex had filmed himself raping her once when she was asleep and threatened to post it online if she ever left him.

The accused was arrested after Hammond discovered that her ex was wanted by police and was even using an alias name for himself. When she confronted him about it, he turned violent, grabbed her by her throat and threatened her with the video.

"He’d make me sit on the phone to him all night if I was at a friend’s house.I wasn’t allowed to see any male friends. In fact, eventually, he banned me seeing anyone but my mum – and for those times he’d buy me concealer," she was quoted as saying in the report.

The accused was sentenced to 19 years and eight months in prison in April.

The victim has a year-old son with her ex.

