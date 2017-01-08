World, Europe

Istanbul nightclub attacker identified as Uzbek jihadist: reports

AFP
Published Jan 8, 2017, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2017, 4:14 pm IST
Turkish police had earlier released images of the alleged killer, including a video he purportedly took in Istanbul with a selfie stick.
Bodies of victims of the nightclub attack being carried away.
 Bodies of victims of the nightclub attack being carried away.

Istanbul: The attacker who shot dead 39 people on New Year's night at an Istanbul nightclub has been identified as an Uzbek jihadist who belongs to the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, Turkish press reports said.

There had been confusion over the identity of the attacker - who remains on the run - with reports initially suggesting a Kyrgyz national and then a Uighur from China.

But intelligence services and anti-terror police in Istanbul have now identified the man as a 34-year-old Uzbek who is part of a Central Asian IS cell, the Hurriyet daily and other Turkish newspapers reported.

It said he has the code name of Ebu Muhammed Horasani within the IS extremist group. There was no official confirmation of the report.

The killer slipped into the night after killing 27 foreigners and 12 Turkish nationals at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul just 75 minutes into 2017.

Despite an intense manhunt, he remains on the run, with some reports saying that he is still believed to be in Istanbul.

Turkish police had last week released images of the alleged killer, including a chilling silent video he purportedly took in central Istanbul with a selfie stick.

Uzbekistan clamped down on militant Islam after the fall of the Soviet Union under the secular rule of its long-standing leader Islam Karimov who died in 2016.    

IS militants from Central Asia, including Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as from Russia's Muslim regions of Dagestan and Chechnya are believed to have played a key role in the triple suicide bombings and gun attack at Istanbul's main airport in June.

The IS extremist group claimed the Istanbul nightclub attack, the first time it has ever clearly claimed a major attack in the country despite being blamed for several strikes including the airport bombings.

Tags: istanbul club attack, new year, islamic state
Location: Turkey, Istanbul

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plane takes a dump on woman's car, driveway in US!

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Despite English language skills, Vivekananda had average marks in the subject

His marks in other subjects like mathematics and Sanskrit were also average (Photo: PTI)
 

Now researchers say zombie outbreak will wipe out world population

They also examined the time frame over which individuals in the population encounter one another (Photo: YouTube)
 

Karan Johar finally opens up on rumoured sexual relationship with SRK

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a cameo in Karan's ást directorial, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.
 

Video: Woman drops ring in river after proposal at waterfall

The couple have taken the incident in their stride (Photo: YouTube)
 

Haryana: Man divorces wife by triple talaq after she refuses to give him beedis

After the incident, the woman has filed a complaint with the district women police station. (Photo: AP/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

China takes global lead in clean energy: report

A traffic warden wearing a protection mask walks on a street near Tiananmen Square in Beijing as the capital of China is blanketed by heavy smog on January 4. (Photo: AP)

UK: Man films girlfriend’s rape, threatens to post it online if she left him

Atlanta Hammond said that she was subjected to daily physical abuse and was also banned from socialising. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Mario Soares dies aged 92

The founder of Portugal's Socialist party, Mario Soares spent decades in politics (Photo: AFP)

China invests USD 32 bn in renewable projects to take global lead in clean energy

A traffic warden wearing a protection mask walks on a street near Tiananmen Square in Beijing as the capital of China is blanketed by heavy smog on January 4. (Photo: AP)

Indian mission plans UK-wide celebrations to mark Prakash Parv

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham