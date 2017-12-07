search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Former Catholic school master in UK convicted for sexually abusing boys

AFP
Published Dec 7, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Andrew Soper, 74, fled to Kosovo in 2011 to avoid prosecution over charges he molested boys at St Benedict's School in London.
He was extradited in 2016 to face 19 counts of indecent assault and buggery against 10 former pupils in the 1970s and 1980s. (Photo: File/ Representational)
 He was extradited in 2016 to face 19 counts of indecent assault and buggery against 10 former pupils in the 1970s and 1980s. (Photo: File/ Representational)

London: A former master at a top British Catholic school was convicted Wednesday of raping and sexual abusing boys in crimes dating back to the 1970s.

Andrew Soper, 74, fled to Kosovo in 2011 to avoid prosecution over charges he molested boys at St Benedict's School in London.

 

He was extradited in 2016 to face 19 counts of indecent assault and buggery against 10 former pupils in the 1970s and 1980s.

A jury in London found him guilty of all charges. Soper, who faces about 10 years behind bars, is to be sentenced on December 19.

Prosecutor Gillian Etherton told the court how Soper's victims were subjected to sadistic beatings for "fake reasons".

They included kicking a football "in the wrong direction", "failing to use double margins", and "using the (wrong) staircase", leading to a caning and a sexual assault, she said.

On many occasions, there "can only have been sexual motive" for the punishments, she said.

Giving evidence, Soper, formerly known as Father Laurence, denied using the cane as a ruse to abuse boys who were given the choice of six lashes with trousers on, or three with them off.

The court heard he was on first name terms with Cardinal Basil Hume and knew former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten, an ex-pupil who served on the advisory panel when Soper was the abbot.

Previously, three people at the fee-paying school have been convicted of indecent assault.

The school apologised "unreservedly" and said it was now a "completely different institution".

"Soper abused his position as a teacher and as a priest to abuse children for his own sexual gratification," said Tetteh Turkson from the state Crown Prosecution Service, following his conviction.

"He compounded this by trying to evade justice and fleeing to Kosovo in order to go into hiding."

Police Detective Superintendent Ang Scott said Soper was a "manipulative individual" who abused his position of trust.

Whilst preparing the boys for a caning, Soper "asked them to remove clothes and he would then sexually assault them".

Tags: british catholic school, andrew soper, extradition, child abuse
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia’s ‘Pride’: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage

The final step is for the Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, the Queen's representative in Australia, to ratify the law, which will likely take place within days. (Photo: AFP)
 

Study on lesbian and straight twins may shed light on human sexuality

Representational Image. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why running may not prevent heart disease

Running may not prevent heart disease, new study finds. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo 'silence breakers' named Time magazine's person of the year; Twitter reacts

This is the fastest moving social change we’ve seen in decades and it began with individual acts of courage by hundreds of women. (Photo: Twitter/TIME)
 

Miss Universe 2017: I am having the best time of my life, says Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe 2017 beating 91 others in winning the coveted title in its 66th edition.
 

Celebrating Jane Austen’s world in modern society

Laaleen Sukhera, founder of Jane Austen Society of Pakistan (JASP) and editor of Austenistan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Plot to kill Theresa May foiled: Reports

British Prime Minister Theresa May

Respect ‘status quo’ of Jerusalem: Pope Francis

Pope Francis

Case 'politically motivated'; CBI, ED under pressure from BJP, Cong: Mallya

An UK court is hearing India's appeal to extradite Vijay Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores. (Photo: AP)

UK police foil terrorist plot to assassinate PM Theresa May: report

British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said Britain had thwarted nine plots in the past 12 months. (File photo)

Britain still ‘very confident’ of Brexit divorce deal: finance minister

Theresa May would return to Brussels later in the week for fresh talks, Hammond said, after an agreement on Monday was scuppered by objections from a pro-British party in Northern Ireland to plans for the Irish border. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham