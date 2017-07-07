World, Europe

Video: Yet another awkward handshake of Trump with Poland's 1st lady

AP
Published Jul 7, 2017, 8:33 am IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 8:33 am IST
Trump flashed a somewhat startled and disappointed look when the Polish president's wife shook Melania's hand, not his.
The US and Poland's presidential couples were shaking hands Thursday before Trump's speech in front of a crowd in Poland. (Photo: Youtube grab)
Warsaw: In yet another awkward moment, US President Donald Trump thought the hand extended by Poland's first lady was for him - and not for his wife, Melania.

The US and Poland's presidential couples were shaking hands Thursday before Trump's speech in front of a crowd in Warsaw, the Polish capital.

Poland's first lady, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, shook hands with Trump and then all four of them lined up for a photograph.

She then moved with an extended hand toward Melania, but Trump, standing nearer, thought the handshake was for him again and reached out to Kornhauser-Duda.

He flashed a somewhat startled and disappointed look when the Polish president's wife shook Melania's hand, not his.

Quickly sizing up the situation, Kornhauser-Duda gave Trump a second handshake and he gave her a pardoning smile.

Tags: donald trump, us president, poland's first lady, melania trump
Location: Poland, Mazowieckie, Warszawa

 




