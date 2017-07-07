ISIS may repeat 'lone-wolf' Manchester attack on Wimbledon 2017: report

The channel, called 'Lone Mujahid', also called on attackers to take inspiration from the Manchester attack, and the messages included pictures of the Manchester Arena in the aftermath of the attack on the venue. (Photo: File/Representational)

London: Intelligence agencies are not taking any chances after a report has emerged about terror outfit ISIS planning to carry out Manchester-style "lone wolf attack" on the ongoing Wimbledon Championship.

A pro-ISIS channel on the Telegram-an instant messaging service - has urged supporters to replicate the 'lone-wolf' Manchester Arena attack on Wimbledon, an intelligence security service has said.

The intelligence officers have monitored fundamentalists sharing a map of the All English Lawn Tennis Club, the Wimbledon Championships, which began on Monday and culminate in the men's final on Sunday July 16.

Three terrorist attacks have occurred in Britain in last 73 days and the country looks engaged in a new debate about balancing civil liberties and security. Security has been beefed up at the Championships in the wake of terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.

At the beginning of the tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis Club announced that they had enhanced security measures in around this year's Championships.

"A pro-Islamic State (IS) Telegram channel incited for lone-wolf attacks during the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament, sharing a map of the venue and suggesting for them to 'copycat' the May 22, 2017 Manchester Arena bombing," The Independent quoted the Intelligence Group as saying.

The channel, called 'Lone Mujahid', also called on attackers to take inspiration from the Manchester attack, and the messages included pictures of the Manchester Arena in the aftermath of the attack on the venue.

All the relevant organisations and terror combat departments are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) to ensure that security measures at The Championships are commensurate with the existing threat level in the UK.