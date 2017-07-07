World, Europe

ISIS may repeat 'lone-wolf' Manchester attack on Wimbledon 2017: report

ANI
Published Jul 7, 2017, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 7, 2017, 5:46 pm IST
A UK intelligence security service said the information came from a pro-ISIS channel on an instant messaging service.
The channel, called 'Lone Mujahid', also called on attackers to take inspiration from the Manchester attack, and the messages included pictures of the Manchester Arena in the aftermath of the attack on the venue. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The channel, called 'Lone Mujahid', also called on attackers to take inspiration from the Manchester attack, and the messages included pictures of the Manchester Arena in the aftermath of the attack on the venue. (Photo: File/Representational)

London: Intelligence agencies are not taking any chances after a report has emerged about terror outfit ISIS planning to carry out Manchester-style "lone wolf attack" on the ongoing Wimbledon Championship.

A pro-ISIS channel on the Telegram-an instant messaging service - has urged supporters to replicate the 'lone-wolf' Manchester Arena attack on Wimbledon, an intelligence security service has said.

The intelligence officers have monitored fundamentalists sharing a map of the All English Lawn Tennis Club, the Wimbledon Championships, which began on Monday and culminate in the men's final on Sunday July 16.

Three terrorist attacks have occurred in Britain in last 73 days and the country looks engaged in a new debate about balancing civil liberties and security. Security has been beefed up at the Championships in the wake of terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.

At the beginning of the tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis Club announced that they had enhanced security measures in around this year's Championships.

"A pro-Islamic State (IS) Telegram channel incited for lone-wolf attacks during the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament, sharing a map of the venue and suggesting for them to 'copycat' the May 22, 2017 Manchester Arena bombing," The Independent quoted the Intelligence Group as saying.

The channel, called 'Lone Mujahid', also called on attackers to take inspiration from the Manchester attack, and the messages included pictures of the Manchester Arena in the aftermath of the attack on the venue.

All the relevant organisations and terror combat departments are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) to ensure that security measures at The Championships are commensurate with the existing threat level in the UK.

Tags: isis, lone wolf attack, wimbledon 2017
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

 




Related Stories

A statement released on Friday said Masood taught English in Saudi Arabia from November 2005 to November 2006 and again from April 2008 to April 2009.

UK terror attacker was not lone wolf; 11 held

The disclosure came as police detained 11 people in raids across the country with two of the arrests, including that of a woman.
26 Mar 2017 1:34 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It was surreal: Sonam Kapoor on her Paris Fashion Week experience

Sonam Kapoor also turned heads at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. The actress was the official representative of an international renowned cosmetic brand.
 

Twitterati wishes MS Dhoni on turning 36, Yuvraj Singh has a hilarious message

MS Dhoni has his face smeared with cake (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli scores 18th run chase ODI ton, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Virat Kohli scored his 28th ODI ton against West Indies, on Thursday. (Photot: AP)
 

Sindhu, Gopichand bag Sportsperson, Coach of the Year awards

Actress Taapsee Pannu and PV Sindhu presented the award to Pullela Gopichand. (Photo: DC / Debasish Dey)
 

Virat Kohli becomes 4th Indian to lose all 5 tosses in ODI series

Virat Kohli called for tails in all five matches, which ended up with heads, going in Jason Holder’s favour.(Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Rajinikanth’s adorable selfie video will surely make you grin from ear to ear

Screen grabs from the video made by the man himself- Rajinikanth. Recently, amid rumours of him joining Tamil Nadu politics, the Padma Bhushan awardee revealed that he is not completely against the idea.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Mongolians vote in their first presidential runoff

Current Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdor (Photo: AP)

China praises India for 'strong resolve against terror' amid Sikkim row

Chinese President Xi Jinping appreciated India's strong resolve against terrorism and momentum in BRICS. (Photo: MEA Twitter)

G20 summit: Modi meets BRICS leaders to discuss trade, terror in Germany

Modi will participate in the leaders' retreat and the sessions on Global Growth and Trade and on Sustainable Development, Climate and Energy. (Photo: Twitter/MEA India)

All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time in G20 summit

The presidential transition team in Washington said in a statement that it was Putin who called Trump to offer his congratulations on winning a historic election. (Photo: AP)

Ahead of G20 summit, 76 people hurt in clashes with police in Germany

Protestors burn a barricade during a protest against the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Thursday (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham