Terrorism gravest threat to humanity, says Modi at G20 Leaders' Retreat

"BRICS has been a strong voice and needs to show leadership on terrorism and global economy," Modi said. (Photo: Twitter/MEA India)

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced concern over terrorism while making the lead statement at G20 Leaders' Retreat in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.

Modi termed terrorism as the gravest threat to humanity and said, "Terrorism is the biggest challenge that we are facing today. I thank German Chancellor Angela Merkel for choosing this topic."

The prime minister was the lead speaker on the issue of 'Fighting Terrorism' at the Leaders' Retreat. He presented 11 point action agenda for it.

The G20 Summit began on Friday in the port city as world leaders assembled to discuss fight against terrorism and ways to improve open trade.

Earlier on Friday, Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a conversation on a "range of issues" during the BRICS leaders' informal meeting amid a standoff between the armies of the two countries in the Sikkim section.

Xi also praised India’s strong resolve against terrorism and momentum in BRICS, introduced under India's Chairmanship.

Modi on the other, said, "there has been positive momentum in BRICS under chairmanship of President Xi Jinping, best wishes to him for upcoming BRICS Summit".

"BRICS has been a strong voice and needs to show leadership on terrorism and global economy," Modi said. He emphasised that the G20 should collectively oppose terrorism financing, franchises, safe havens, support and sponsors.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for more than 19 days after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Earlier, China had 'cancelled' a sideline bilateral meet between Xi and Modi saying that 'the atmosphere was not right', referring to tension stemming from the standoff.

However, India had responded by saying “But we did not ask for any meeting, so where is the question of atmosphere being conducive or not.”