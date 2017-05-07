World, Europe

6000 migrants heading to Europe rescued in Mediterranean in 2 days

AFP
Published May 7, 2017, 10:26 am IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 10:32 am IST
The rescues came a day after around 3,000 others were found floating in rubber boats and makeshift rafts after leaving Libya.
Some 3,000 were picked up Saturday by the navy, coastguard, EU border agency Frontex and several NGOs, the coastguard said in a statement. (Photo: AP)
 Some 3,000 were picked up Saturday by the navy, coastguard, EU border agency Frontex and several NGOs, the coastguard said in a statement. (Photo: AP)

Rome: Some 6,000 migrants hoping to head to Europe were rescued in the Mediterranean on Friday and Saturday in dozens of frantic operations coordinated by the Italian coastguard.

Some 3,000 were picked up Saturday by the navy, coastguard, EU border agency Frontex and several NGOs, the coastguard said in a statement.

Some of them have already been taken to shore in Italy while others, including 730 onboard a ship operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), were on their way.

The Libyan coastguard said it had picked up around 170 migrants off Tripoli on Saturday but had failed to rescue others "due to a lack of means".

The rescues came a day after around 3,000 others were found floating in rubber boats and on makeshift rafts after having left Libya, heading towards Italy.

The International Organization for Migration meanwhile said fishermen had rescued 371 migrants Friday off the coast of the Libyan town of Zuwara.

Italy and Libya have moved to boost cooperation in recent months in order to cut the number of people risking their lives by attempting the dangerous Mediterranean crossing.

The Italian government said in a deal signed with Libya in February that it would offer manpower as well as technical assistance to the Libyan coastguard.

Rome said this week that it had delivered two speedboats to Libya at the end of last month, with eight more due by the end of June.

Some 37,000 people, many of them sub-Saharan Africans, have arrived in Italy from Libya since the start of the year -- a figure some thirty percent higher than a year earlier, according to the Italian interior ministry.

More than 4,500 migrants died or were missing and feared drowned in 2016, and another 1,000 have met the same fate this year.

Tags: migrants, mediterranean, italian coastguard, rescue operations
Location: Italy, Latium, Roma

Entertainment Gallery

'Bhoomi,' Sanjay Dutt's grand comeback vehicle being helmed by Omung Kumar, has finally wrapped up.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Aditi and others celebrate the wrap of Bhoomi
Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
Kangana Ranaut performed 'aarti' at the banks of River Ganga and took a dip in it to launch her film on the Rani of Jhansi, titled 'Manikarnika' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut takes a dip in Ganga to launch film on Rani of Jhansi
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor displayed their vocal skills at a special Half Girlfriend concert held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun show off their singing skills at Half Girlfriend concert
Shutterbugs had a busy day as they spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka-Virat step out for holiday, Salman, Deepika, Ranbir get clicked
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film 'Half Girlfriend' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' promoted their respective films on separate episodes of the reality show 'Sa re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun-Shraddha, Ayushmann-Parineeti show great chemistry on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

98 per cent of your passwords are vulnerable: Time to change some settings

(Representational image)
 

Now, a 'smart' bra to detect breast cancer

(Representational image)
 

Apple may take over Netflix, Tesla

(Representational image)
 

Apple, Xiaomi leading the wearable market: Survey

(Representational image)
 

Blue Whale: Not a whale of a time, this game spells death

A sick suicide internet game called 'Blue Whale' that is being probed by Russian cops after being linked to 130 teen deaths.
 

Glass smartphones – is it wise to buy them?

Manufacturers claim that they use the best quality of materials that are strong as well as durable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

50,000 to be evacuated due to bomb

The evacuations will begin at 9 am local time and residents have been advised to take necessary items like medication with them when they leave, as well as turning off gas and electrical appliances.(Photo: AP/Representational Image))

France bans thin models from runways

France’s health minister said the new laws were aimed at preventing anorexia by stopping the promotion of inaccessible ideals of beauty.

Hate crimes doubled during Brexit

Reports of hate crimes across schools in England almost doubled during the Brexit referendum campaign last year

MP dies while campaigning for Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AP)

3 Indian-origin scientists elected fellows of UK Royal Society

Royal Society’s first Indian-origin president, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Venki Ramakrishnan, welcomed the latest batch into the ranks of the society on Friday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham