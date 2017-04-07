World, Europe

Sweden truck attack occurs just 100 mts from Indian embassy, staff unhurt

Published Apr 7, 2017, 9:23 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 9:51 pm IST
Indian Ambassador to Sweden Monika Mohta said she heard loud noises and saw 2 people lying on the street.
According to local media reports, armed police have rushed to the scene and are firing shots. (Photo: AP)
 According to local media reports, armed police have rushed to the scene and are firing shots. (Photo: AP)

Stockholm: A truck crashed into a departmental store just 100 metres from the Indian embassy in Sweden’s Stockholm on Friday, killing at least 3 people.

The incident has been confirmed by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and Swedish intelligence agencies as a terror attack.

All Indian Embassy staff in Stockholm have safely escaped the lorry crash sources in the embassy confirmed to ANI.

At least two people were killed after a lorry rammed into a crowd of people in central Stockholm, few meters away from Indian Embassy.

Indian Ambassador to Sweden Monika Mohta, said, "I heard loud noises and saw two people lying on street. I also saw three others injured."

She added that rail services have been temporarily halted and the House of Culture has been shut down.

Another eyewitness, who was present near the spot when the incident took place said, "I was in a nearby store in Drottninggatan Street when I heard women speaking in very high tone."

"When I went outside, I saw some people were screaming when the attack happened. I asked a lady, she said that a truck has hit people and is running people down and then there was a lot of chaos."

According to local media reports, armed police have rushed to the scene and are firing shots.

