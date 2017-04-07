Truck crashes into store in Stockholm 100 mts from Indian embassy, 3 dead

People look on at the scene after a truck crashed into a department store injuring several people in central Stockholm, Sweden, Friday April 7, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Stockholm: A truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people on Friday.

Swedish radio said that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots have been fired. People in the area fled the scene.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said ‘everything indicates truck crashing into department store is ‘a terror attack’. The Swedish intelligence agency also called it an attack, said AP.

The incident happened just 100 metres from the Indian embassy in Stockholm, said ANI reports.

The news agency added that as per its sources, all local and Indian staff at the embassy are safe.

The Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances, and live television footage showed smoke coming out of the department store that the truck smashed into.

Swedish police said say they have received calls about a person who has injured others driving a vehicle on the central Stockholm street of Drottninggatan. Police spokeswoman Towe Hagg says people have been injured but she would not confirm the deaths.

The incident occurred just before 1300 GMT at corner of the Ahlens department store and the city's biggest pedestrian street, above-ground from Stockholm's central subway station.

Video images showed an area blocked off by police and crowds gathering around the police cordon.

Helicopters could be heard hovering in the sky over central Stockholm, and a large number of police cars and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, witnesses said.

It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.