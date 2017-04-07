World, Europe

Truck crashes into store in Stockholm 100 mts from Indian embassy, 3 dead

AGENCIES
Published Apr 7, 2017, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 7:35 pm IST
Swedish PM Stefan Lofven said ‘everything indicates truck crashing into department store is ‘a terror attack’.
People look on at the scene after a truck crashed into a department store injuring several people in central Stockholm, Sweden, Friday April 7, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 People look on at the scene after a truck crashed into a department store injuring several people in central Stockholm, Sweden, Friday April 7, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Stockholm: A truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people on Friday.

Swedish radio said that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots have been fired. People in the area fled the scene.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said ‘everything indicates truck crashing into department store is ‘a terror attack’. The Swedish intelligence agency also called it an attack, said AP.

The incident happened just 100 metres from the Indian embassy in Stockholm, said ANI reports.

The news agency added that as per its sources, all local and Indian staff at the embassy are safe.

The Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances, and live television footage showed smoke coming out of the department store that the truck smashed into.

Swedish police said say they have received calls about a person who has injured others driving a vehicle on the central Stockholm street of Drottninggatan. Police spokeswoman Towe Hagg says people have been injured but she would not confirm the deaths.

The incident occurred just before 1300 GMT at corner of the Ahlens department store and the city's biggest pedestrian street, above-ground from Stockholm's central subway station.

Video images showed an area blocked off by police and crowds gathering around the police cordon.

Helicopters could be heard hovering in the sky over central Stockholm, and a large number of police cars and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, witnesses said.

It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.

Tags: stockholm, sweden, stockholm truck crash, terrorism
Location: Sweden, Lisboa, Stockholm

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Akshay and Sonam express shock for their National Awards on Padman sets

The picture shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram.
 

This is how viagra makes men get an erection

The tablets work for many even at 12 hours as it feels like a normal erection they would get on any other day. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Virat Kohli on fire’ wins MCC photo award

The photo was clicked during a T20 match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January last year. (Photo: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
 

Being unfaithful in relationships connected to having bigger testicles

The larger the testicles the less faithful the female partner (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli and I still good friends: David Warner

David Warner had a chat with Virat Kohli during the IPL inaugural ceremony. (Photo: PTI)
 

Twitterati slams Gordon Ramsay for trolling Mumbai man's 'Medu Vada'

Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

US strikes on Syria will worsen ties with Russia: Vladimir Putin

Putin, a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, held a meeting of Russia’s Security Council to discuss the strike on Friday afternoon. (Photo: AP)

UK terror attack: Romanian woman knocked off Westminster Bridge, dies

She was knocked from Westminster Bridge as the attacker drove into pedestrians on March 22. (Photo: AP)

Chinese university buys campus space near Oxford

China's Peking University

Russia warns of 'negative consequences' if US targets Syria

Russia's deputy United Nations ambassador Vladimir Safronkov listens during a meeting of the Security Council on Syria at UN (Photo: AP)

Men ‘hand-in-hand’ to back gay rights

The move came after Jasper Vernes-Sewratan, 35, and Ronnie Sewratan-Vernes, 31, were attacked on their way home early on Sunday in the eastern city of Arnhem.(Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham