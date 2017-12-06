search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja picked up cruciaL wicket of Angelo Mathews in the first session of the final day of third test. (Photo:BCCI) Live| India vs Sri-Lanka 3rd Test Day 5: Dhananjaya hits 50, Sri Lanka need 328
 
World, Europe

Case 'politically motivated'; CBI, ED under pressure from BJP, Cong: Mallya

PTI
Published Dec 6, 2017, 10:15 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2017, 10:42 am IST
His lawyers tell the court that the BJP and Congress were using the CBI and the ED for political gains.
An UK court is hearing India's appeal to extradite Vijay Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores. (Photo: AP)
 An UK court is hearing India's appeal to extradite Vijay Mallya, facing charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores. (Photo: AP)

London: The CBI and the ED were on Tuesday the focus of severe attacks from liquor baron Vijay Mallya's defence team, which accused the agencies of getting influenced by political pressure.

The 61-year-old businessman's defence team attacked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) during his ongoing extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

 

Mallya's barrister, Clare Montgomery, told Judge Emma Arbuthnot that the CBI was known for being politically motivated in the cases it brings to court and it cannot be a matter of coincidence that corruption allegations become more pronounced in the year an election is scheduled in the country.

"CBI has a long and inglorious history in being politically motivated in cases...with a direct correlation between allegations of corruptions and election years," she said, adding that it tends to respond to its "political masters from time to time".

She noted that the same can be said of ED and that the evidence in this case has been "politicised", with the ruling BJP as well as other parties, including the Congress and Shiv Sena, using the case as an opportunity to make "political capital".

The 61-year-old businessman's defence team, made the claims as part of its opening arguments in response to the case for fraud laid out by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on behalf of the Indian government.

That the extradition case against Mallya is "politically motivated" is likely to be discussed in further detail as the case progresses through the trial, scheduled to end on December 14.

Mallya, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores, has been in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court for his defence on day two of his trial.

Tags: cbi, ed, vijay mallya, extradition case, vijay mallya exatradition, money laundering, mallya fraud charges
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to avoid tolls and traffic using Apple Maps and Google Maps

(Representational image)
 

Trump orders cutbacks for Utah Mountains, gets sued by environmentalists

Leaders representing the five tribes that pushed for the creation of the Bears Ears monument and who now manage it, also said they would take the Trump administration to court. (Photo: File)
 

Austria's top court legalises same-sex marriage

The ruling came after a case was brought by two women in a registered civil partnership who were denied the right to marry by authorities in the capital Vienna. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Video: Intense vortex looms over Italian city before ravaging it

The footage shows the waterspout just beginning to form over the sea before it ravaged the city. (Photo: Instagram/Rudi G.)
 

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 faces trouble with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun films' producers

Rajinikanth in 2.0, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK police foil terrorist plot to assassinate PM Theresa May: report

British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said Britain had thwarted nine plots in the past 12 months. (File photo)

Britain still ‘very confident’ of Brexit divorce deal: finance minister

Theresa May would return to Brussels later in the week for fresh talks, Hammond said, after an agreement on Monday was scuppered by objections from a pro-British party in Northern Ireland to plans for the Irish border. (Photo: AP)

Austria's top court legalises same-sex marriage

The ruling came after a case was brought by two women in a registered civil partnership who were denied the right to marry by authorities in the capital Vienna. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Brexit talks deadlocked over border negotiations with Ireland

The lack of progress so far has raised concerns that Britain may not have a deal on key issues by the time it officially leaves on March 29, 2019.(Photo: File/ Representational)

Tillerson meets EU, NATO counterparts amid rumours of his ouster

Tillerson’s visit comes against a difficult backdrop - a rift with President Donald Trump has led to reports he could be replaced within weeks, calling into question his authority to speak for Washington. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham