Police shoot, injure man who attacked him with hammer outside Paris's Notre-Dame

Paris: A French police officer shot and injured a man who attacked him with a hammer outside Paris's Notre-Dame cathedral on Tuesday, authorities said.

Police sealed off the area in front of the cathedral after the incident. French TV reported panicked tourists fleeing for cover.

Paris police said that a security operation was under way near Notre Dame Cathedral and urged passers-by to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon but did not provide any details. A police official would not provide further information.

Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the centre of Paris.

Paris is under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.

