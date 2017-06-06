World, Europe

Minors used as human shields by ISIS in Mosul: UNICEF

ANI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 10:21 am IST
While some children are being killed, injured, others are forced to fight on behalf of Islamic State terrorists, the UNICEF official said.
Children wait as their mother collects food being distributed in a neighborhood recently retaken by Iraqi security forces during fighting against Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)
 Children wait as their mother collects food being distributed in a neighborhood recently retaken by Iraqi security forces during fighting against Islamic State militants on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: Around 100,000 minors remain trapped in ‘extremely dangerous’ area of Mosul which is controlled by Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIS) and are being used as human shields and forced to fight on behalf of Islamic State terrorists.

"An estimated 100,000 girls and boys remain in extremely dangerous conditions in the old city and other areas of west Mosul," Russia Today quoted Peter Hawkins, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Iraq, as saying.

"We are receiving alarming reports of civilians including several children being killed in west Mosul." Hawkins said in a statement.

Operations to recapture western Mosul were launched on February 19 after the eastern section of Iraq's second largest city was liberated in January. As Iraqi forces make the final push to retake the city, at least 200,000 civilians remain in danger.

Iraqi forces began a push towards the medieval old city in late April. Their advance has been slow due to fierce urban combat and the use of civilians by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) fighters as human shields.

While US-backed Iraqi troops have forced the last of ISIS hardened fighters into three neighbourhoods - Zanjili, al-Sihha and al-Shefa - around the old city, the rest remain under terrorist control.

“In some cases, the minors have been forced to fight on behalf of Islamic State terrorists,” Hawkins said, adding that others are “being killed, injured and used as human shields.”

To spare the lives of innocent children and other civilians still trapped under the yoke of IS, UNICEF has called on all involved in the battle to spare hospitals and other civilian infrastructure.

"Many are caught in the crossfire and hospitals and other medical facilities have reportedly come under attack," Hawkins noted. "Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure including hospitals, clinics, schools, homes and water systems should stop immediately."

Iraqi troops along with coalition forces backed by US air strikes began the battle for Islamic State's main stronghold in the country in October 2016.

Tags: unicef, human shields, isis, us-backed iraqi troops
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This is why the heart can't heal itself

A component from the DGC pathway called Dystroglycan 1 directly binds to a part of the Hippo pathway called Yap which inhibits the growth of cardiomyocytes. (Photo: AFP)
 

India falls victim to new 'Fireball' malware; among worst affected

India has fallen victim to yet another global cyber attack after WannaCry ransomware attack spread last month.
 

Furious SRK almost beats up Dubai TV show anchor after prank? Here’s the truth

Screengrabs from the video shared on Facebook.
 

Doctors discover new kind of gene therapy to cure blood cancer

The treatment called CAR-T (kar-T) therapy involves altering some of a patient's own blood cells in the lab to contain a gene that targets cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple announces Siri-based speaker, to take on Amazon, Google

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the opening keynote address the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California
 

Great loss for Indian football when Sunil Chhetri retires: Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine highlighted the importance of preserving 32-year-old Sunil Chhetri for the big games. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

London terror attacks: 1 among 3 attackers identified as Pak-origin man

7 people were killed and 49 injured when the trio rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing revelers in bars in the nearby Borough Market. (Photo: AP)

‘Spirit’ of Britain: London hails man with beer pint fleeing attack

People hailed a man pictured (right) walking away from the mayhem holding a pint of beer as a tongue-in-cheek symbol of defiance. (Photo: AP)

Have ‘important things to do’ than reply to ‘ill-informed’ Trump tweet: London Mayor

Khan had earlier attempted to reassure the public about the increased police presence after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday then attacked revellers with knives. (Photo: AP)

London terror attacks: ISIS claims stabbing incident that killed 7

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars. (Photo: AP)

UK PM May calls for counter-terror strategy after London attacks

Though national campaigning was suspended on Sunday, British PM May said it would be resumed on Monday and elections would go on as planned. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham