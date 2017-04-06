World, Europe

Russian mother stuffs anorexic daughter’s body into suitcase, throws it into sea

AFP
Published Apr 6, 2017, 10:01 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 10:24 am IST
An initial murder probe was dropped after an autopsy showed the young woman had died of hunger days before her body was dumped.
The wasted remains of Katerina Laktionova, 27, were discovered late last month after fishermen spotted the small black suitcase in the waters off Rimini (Photo: Pixabay)
 The wasted remains of Katerina Laktionova, 27, were discovered late last month after fishermen spotted the small black suitcase in the waters off Rimini (Photo: Pixabay)

Rome: A grieving Russian mother stuffed the body of her anorexic ex-model daughter into a suitcase and threw it into the sea after she starved to death, Italian media said on Wednesday.

The wasted remains of Katerina Laktionova, 27, were discovered late last month after fishermen spotted the small black suitcase in the waters off Rimini, a city on Italy’s Adriatic coast where her mother worked as a caregiver.

An initial murder probe was dropped after an autopsy showed the young woman had died of hunger days before her body was dumped.

Laktionova’s mother, 48, who flew back to Russia shortly before the body was found, made a tearful confession to Russian authorities in which she admitted she had sat in shock over her daughter’s corpse for days before deciding to dispose of it.

The Corriere della Sera daily said investigators were tipped off by a friend of the mother, who feared foul play after the suitcase was found.

He said the caregiver had called him claiming to be in Russia in the run-up to the discovery, but the calls were made from Italy.

The ex-model, who had been hospitalised for a short period in Italy in 2015, had spent her final days lying in bed in the dark, and was believed to have died at least a week before she was put in the suitcase, the daily said.

Tags: anorexic, katerina laktionova
Location: Italy, Emilia-Romagna, Rimini

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will only be back on field when I am 120 per cent fit: Virat Kohli

"The priority is Indian cricket with the Champions Trophy coming up and I don't want to take any risks,” said Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who won’t play in the tenth edition for at least first two weeks following a shoulder injury he sustained during the third India versus Australia Test in Ranchi last month. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2017 points table: Sunrisers Hyderabad march into the lead

The 47-day event, which will have 60 matches across 10 different venues, will get over on May 21 with the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal hosting the IPL 10 final. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
 

IPL 2017: Rashid Khan is a fantastic prospect for Afghanistan: SRH's David Warner

Making his IPL debut, Rashid Khan scalped two wickets as David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Comedian Biswa Kalyan talks about depression after Bengaluru youth's suicide

He wrote how his life was filled with setbacks (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian woman doctor in UAE wins lottery worth Rs 17.5 crores

Since six months ago, her husband has been buying tickets online under her name and so far, 50 coupons have been purchased. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Wanted: Phone operator for Queen Elizabeth II to handle 4,000 calls per week

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Aung San Suu Kyi denies ethnic cleansing of Myanmar minority

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (Photo: AP)

US Secretary of State Tillerson to visit Russia April 11-12

Tillerson's visit comes as contacts with Russia remain a highly sensitive issue for Trump's administration. (Photo: AP)

MSF finds signs of 'neurotoxic agent' in Syria attack

The team also visited other hospitals where casualties were being treated 'and reported that victims smelled of bleach, suggesting they had been exposed to chlorine'. (Photo: File/AP)

India-born woman raped, killed by homeless man, UK court told

Vadims Ruskuls was arrested and charged for Kaur's murder and preventing her lawful burial. (Photo: Representational)

Wanted: Phone operator for Queen Elizabeth II to handle 4,000 calls per week

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham