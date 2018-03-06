search on deccanchronicle.com
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria killing all 32 onboard

REUTERS
Published Mar 6, 2018, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 6, 2018, 7:37 pm IST
Transport plane crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria's Latakia Province.
Russian Defence Ministry said a transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people on board. (Representational image)
Moscow: A Russian transport plane crashed in Syria on Tuesday, killing all 32 people on board, Russian news agencies cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

The ministry was cited as saying that the plane crashed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province and that initial information suggested the crash may have been caused by a technical fault.

 

It was quoted as saying that 26 passengers and six crew members were on board.

Further details awaited.

