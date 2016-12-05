World, Europe

Italy's PM Matteo Renzi quits after crushing referendum defeat

AFP
Published Dec 5, 2016, 7:56 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 7:58 am IST
Renzi said he would be visiting President Sergio Mattarella on Monday to hand in his resignation following a final meeting of his cabinet.
Italian Premier Matteo Renzi speaks during a press conference at the premier's office Chigi Palace in Rome. (Photo: AP)
 Italian Premier Matteo Renzi speaks during a press conference at the premier's office Chigi Palace in Rome. (Photo: AP)

Rome, Italy: Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi announced his resignation on Monday, hours after learning he had suffered a crushing defeat in a referendum on constitutional reform.

"My experience of government finishes here," Renzi told a press conference, acknowledging that the No campaign had won an "extraordinarily clear" victory in a vote on which he had staked his future.

Interior Ministry projections suggested the No camp, led by the populist Five Star Movement, had been backed by 59.5 percent of those who voted.

Nearly 70 per cent of Italians entitled to vote on Sunday cast their ballots, an exceptionally high turnout that reflected the high stakes and the intensity of the various issues involved.

Renzi said he would be visiting President Sergio Mattarella on Monday to hand in his resignation following a final meeting of his cabinet.

Mattarella will then be charged with brokering the appointment of a new government or, if he can't do that, ordering early elections.

Most analysts see the most likely scenario as being Renzi's administration being replaced by a caretaker one dominated by his Democratic Party which will carry on until an election due to take place by the spring of 2018.

Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan is the favourite to succeed Renzi as the President of the Council of Ministers, as Italy's premier is formally titled

'Unequivocal' Defeat

The scale of the No victory was even bigger than opinion polls had been indicating up until November 18, after which the media were banned from publishing survey results.

Renzi's departure will plunge Italy into a new phase of political uncertainty and possible economic turmoil.

The main opposition parties went into the vote insisting that there should be early elections if the proposals -- curtailing the size and powers of Italy's Senate and transferring powers from regions to the national government -- were defeated.

Renzi had gone into the final weekend of the campaign insisting he could still win voters around but he acknowledged he had failed. "The Italian people spoke today in unequivocal fashion," he said.

Opposition parties had denounced the proposed amendments to the 68-year-old constitution as dangerous for democracy because they would have removed important checks and balances on executive power.

Spearheaded by Five Star, the biggest rival to Renzi's Democratic party, the "No" campaign also capitalised on Renzi's declining popularity, a sluggish economy and the problems caused by tens of thousands of migrants arriving in Italy from Africa.

Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right Northern League said Renzi should resign immediately and called for early elections.

"God willing it's over. A new era starts tomorrow I hope," he had said earlier in the day.

Populist Triumph

The No vote represents a major victory for Five Star leader Beppe Grillo, who had urged Italians to follow their gut instincts.

Renzi's backers believed they were voting for overdue change.

Outside a polling station in Rome, business owner Raffaele Pasquini, 37, told AFP he had voted "Yes" in the interest of his two-year-old son.

"We are voting to try and change a country that has been stalled for far too long," he said.

With the euro dipping on the news of Renzi's exit, further market turbulence looks inevitable, at least in the short term.

And some analysts fear a deeper crisis of investor confidence that could derail a rescue scheme for Italy's most indebted banks, triggering a wider financial crisis across the eurozone.

After the Brexit vote and Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election, the No vote is likely to be interpreted as another victory for populist forces and a potential stepping stone to government for Grillo's Five Star.

But the campaign was not just about popular discontent with the state of Italy. Many Italians of a similar political bent to Renzi had deep reservations about the proposed changes to the constitution.

Under the proposals, the second-chamber Senate, currently a body of 315 directly-elected and five lifetime lawmakers, would have been reduced to only 100 members, mostly nominated by the regions.

The chamber would also have been stripped of most of its powers to block and revise legislation, and to unseat governments.

Tags: matteo renzi, matteo renzi resignation, italy, constitutional reform

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Madhya Pradesh: Couple wraps up wedding with just tea

The couple registered their marriage at a local court in Ratlam town on Saturday and tied nuptial knot at the Ram temple on Sunday. (Representational image)
 

First look of The Ghazi Attack is out!

'The Ghazi Attack' official poster.
 

We need to show solidarity as a nation and I would not oppose the ban: Raveer Singh

Ranveer is of the opinion that if them (the Pakistani artists) working in India makes even one person uncomfortable, then it is our (the people's) duty to show solidarity towards the nation.
 

Revealed! Alia talks about her first ever boyfriend and what was wrong with him

Alia Bhatt
 

Sushma Swaraj assures help to AIIMS PhD scholar

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
 

Born without a vagina, woman hopes to have children post surgery

She now hopes to have children of her own (Photo: Facebook/Devan Merck)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

British Sikh woman was honour killing victim in India: family

(Photo: PTI/ Representational)

Indian-origin student sues Oxford University for boring, negligent teaching

Oxford University. (Photo: AFP/File)

Austria has close shave with far right

Norbert Hofer

12-year-old Australian boy with leukemia granted wish to ‘blow stuff up’

Declan with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull.

Trying times for Italy’s Matteo Renzi

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham