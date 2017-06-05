World, Europe

Have ‘important things to do’ than reply to ‘ill-informed’ Trump tweet: London Mayor

AFP
Published Jun 5, 2017, 8:54 am IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 8:58 am IST
Trump had tweeted it was time to ''stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security of people', and scorned Khan.
Khan had earlier attempted to reassure the public about the increased police presence after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday then attacked revellers with knives. (Photo: AP)
London: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has "more important things to do" than respond to an "ill-informed" tweet sent by US President Donald Trump after the London terror attack, his office said Sunday.

"The Mayor is busy working... to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack," said Khan's spokesman.

"He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police -- including armed officers -- on the streets."

Trump tweeted that it was time to "stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people", and scorned Khan.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'," he said in one tweet.

Khan had earlier attempted to reassure the public about the increased police presence after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday then attacked revellers with knives.

