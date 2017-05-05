World, Europe

3-year-old child thrown at wall, killed by drunkard father in London

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 5, 2017, 3:56 pm IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 4:14 pm IST
Justice Warby said the act was the product of a burst of uncontrolled anger sparked by some noise that upset Hinz.
The toddler later died in hospital in his mother's arms. (File Photo)
 The toddler later died in hospital in his mother's arms. (File Photo)

London: A Polish father has been awarded life imprisonment for murder of his 3-year-old son by swinging him in the air and throwing him against a wall at his house in London.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the toddler, Julian was brutally attacked in April 2016 by his father Robert Hinz, and suffered serious injuries to his head, collar bone and ribs, which got fractured due to 'squeezing', a court heard.

The incident took place when Julian’s mother Monika had gone out to buy potatoes. She found paramedics  near her house trying to resuscitate lifeless body of Julian when she returned. However, the toddler later died in hospital in his mother's arms.

Hinz who turned alcoholic after being removed from work at a factory, killed his toddler son in drunken rage after a noise by Julian disturbed him, the court heard

Hinz was convicted for murder of his baby in March this year by a Winchester Crown Court judge. The court discovered the heinous nature of the crime only after post-mortem reports, which revealed that Julian’s body had almost 42 fractures including to his ribs and skull.

During the trial, Justice Warby said the act was the product of a burst of uncontrolled anger sparked by some noise that upset Hinz. He added that killing of Julian was not premeditated violence, in the sense that it was not planned. It was spontaneous.

Monika in her statement to court said she has many unanswered questions over her youngest son's death, and her life will never be the same.

While sentencing him to life imprisonment, Justice Warby said Hinz must serve a minimum of 21 years behind bars.

