UK: Trans woman, lover bind, stab flatmate for 'perverted pleasure'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 5, 2017, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
Making the emergency call, Woods, one of the alleged assailants told the police, that Bethany had attempted suicide.
Coventry: A 20-year-old girl was tortured and stabbed to death by a man and his lover for alleged 'perverted pleasure', Warwick Crown Court in England was told on Wednesday.

According to a Daily Mail report, police found the girl, Bethany Hill, in the bathroom of a flat on February 3, 2016. She had stab wounds on her neck, and her hands were bound with tape.

Police later arrested two of her flatmates, Kayleigh Louise Woods, 23, and Jack William, 21, on charges of murder. They found Hill’s dead body after they responded to a 999 emergency call that Woods made saying, "My best friend's dead in my flat."

The court observed that the 'sadistic' murder might have been done for 'perverted pleasure' and Woods, a transsexual, followed the suit of her lover in order to 'please him'.

Woods claimed that she came back home to see that Beth had committed suicide in her absence, and that she had tried to clean off the blood before calling the police.

But Woods was arrested on suspicion of murder after it was found that she had tried to dispose off Beth's and her own cell phone.

It was also reported that Woods was raised as a boy, and that she had been in a relationship with William at the time of the murder.

Stephen Linehan QC, prosecuting, told the court, "She (Beth) was tortured, then she was killed. Bethany Hill was bound and possibly gagged, using duct tape, as part of the attack that lead to her death.

"They [Woods and Williams] did it together."

"Each of them (the defendants) has spun a web of lies in order to conceal the truth," he added.

Woods and Beth had a 'complicated and volatile' relationship and they had decided that Beth would bear the child to be fathered by Woods. The messages on their respective phones testified to the relationship that the victim had with the defendants.

Making the emergency call, Woods told the police, that Bethany had attempted suicide.

But after investigations, it was discovered that she was bound by tape and repeatedly cut on the back of her neck until her jugular was cut and she bled to death.

However, both the defendants deny murder, while the trial continues.

Tags: warwick crown court, murder, bondage, transsexual
Location: United Kingdom, England, Coventry

