All-Muslim enclaves believe UK an Islamic country: report

Published Dec 4, 2016, 9:40 pm IST
People from all-Muslim enclaves in northern England cities seldom leave their areas and have almost no idea of life outside
London: Britain has so many all-Muslim enclaves that in some areas, people believe England is an Islamic country as they seldom leave their areas and have almost no idea of life outside, according to new report to be published later this week.

Dame Louise Casey has prepared the report as part of the UK government's review into community cohesion and integration in some of the UK's most isolated communities.

Her review team has found that in some areas Muslims are completely cut off from the rest of Britain with their own housing estates, schools and television channels.

People from all-Muslim enclaves in northern England cities such as Bradford, Dewsbury and Blackburn seldom leave their areas and have almost no idea of life outside, The Sunday Times reported.

A source who has read the report told the newspaper: "Certain Muslims, because they are in these communities and go to Muslim schools, think Britain is a Muslim country. They think 75 per cent of the country is Muslim."

The actual figure, according to the 2011 census, is 4.8 per cent of the population in England and Wales. Christians account for 59.3 per cent.

The report will criticise the UK Home Office, which current British Prime Minister Theresa May used to head as home secretary previously, and other departments for not doing enough to manage the pace and consequences of mass immigration.

It will also attack the police and other state bodies for pandering to false notions of what they think ethnic communities want such as a police chief who said female officers could be allowed to wear the full veil.

The report comes as Sir Michael Wilshaw, the outgoing chief inspector of schools at Ofsted, warned that about 500 schools in England are either 100 per cent white or 100 per cent ethnic minority and pupils in them are at risk of alienation and radicalisation.

Wilshaw told the newspaper that parallel communities were developing in Britain and children growing up in monocultural schools in these communities were in danger of being cut off from British values and vulnerable to either far-right or Islamist causes.

"We have to make sure these schools are good schools so youngsters in them feel they are part of British society and they have to respect other people's faiths and cultures," Wilshaw said.

