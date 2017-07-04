World, Europe

UK man rips off Muslim woman’s veil, verbally assaults her; jailed

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Peter Scotter, 56, of Sunderland, shouted ‘You are in our country now’ when he attacked his victim, who was with her young son.
The force he used to pull off the garment in the city's Bridges Shopping Centre caused her to fall to the floor. (Photo: Representational)
 The force he used to pull off the garment in the city's Bridges Shopping Centre caused her to fall to the floor. (Photo: Representational)

London: A 56-year-old man has been jailed for over a year for ripping off a Muslim woman's niqab or the full-face veil during an expletive-ridden racist assault at a shopping centre in the UK following the divisive Brexit vote. 

Peter Scotter, 56, of Sunderland, shouted "You are in our country now" when he attacked his victim, who was with her young son, at a Sunderland shopping centre last July.

Scotter had admitted racially aggravated assault by beating and racially aggravated harassment. He was handed down a 15-month jail term at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday. 

The court heard that the Brexit vote had sparked the assault by Scotter on the terrified mother, The Mirror reported. 

During the assault, Scotter was heard screaming, "You are in our country now, you stupid (expletive) Muslim." 

The force he used to pull off the garment in the city's Bridges Shopping Centre caused her to fall to the floor. 

Yet he continued to shout abuse, including, "I'am taking my (expletive) country back" and "it's our Britain, stick by our rules." 

The victim had said she did not want him to go to jail when she learned that he was undergoing checks on cancer in his mouth. 

Tony Hawks, defending, told Newcastle Crown Court certain politicians and sections of the press had been "playing the race card" in the weeks before the incident. He said there was "no doubt that what he did was an ignorant and despicable piece of behaviour". 

But he described his client as an "ignorant and ill- educated man" who "knows nothing whatsoever about Islam". 

"He has to take responsibility for his own actions, but is it simply a coincidence that after listening to weeks of that rhetoric the defendant was not affected?" Hawks said. 

Neil Pallister, prosecuting, said Scotter was escorted out of the centre by a security guard after the assault last June, but refused to listen to police, and launched yet more abuse. 

The court heard he had 70 previous convictions, including throwing bricks with racist stickers on them at a house with refugees inside. 

Jailing Scotter for 15 months, Judge Stephen Earl said he had used "appalling language" in a public place. 

"Comments such as these cannot be acceptable in a civilised society," Earl said. 

He also ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of 140 pounds.

Tags: assault, muslim, arrest
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7-year-old Chinese kid with perfect 8 pack abs will give you fitness goals

The child has a ripped physique and was born strong (Photo: YouTube)
 

'CNN' responds to US Prez tweet, says ‘we cover news on frauds…Trump, mainly’

Though not an official response from the channel, a hilarious, satirical video released by Australian comedian Mark Humphries has the ‘personification of CNN’. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Estranged couple Hrithik and Sussanne vacay together with kids, summer trip still on

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan bond big time for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan in Orlando. (Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre))
 

Rumour: Apple’s iPhone 8 to go white

The images showcase a new white and black color variants and the vertical camera setup. (Image: Martin Hajek)
 

ICC Women’s World Cup: Pakistan’s Kainat Imtaz meets childhood idol Jhulan Goswami

After the Indo-Pak encounter, Pakistan’s Kainat Imtaz met up with her childhood cricket idol and current women’s cricketer, India’s Jhulan Goswami. (Photo: Instagram / Kainat Imtaz)
 

GST effect: List of cars that are now cheaper in India

Here are the GST rates and slabs for various car segments in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Drug used by Lance Armstrong ‘not effective’

Lance Armstrong

First ‘3-way’ gay marriage in Colombia

The document states that the three of them constitute a family and are each others’ legal partners, the Guardian reported. 

Donald Trump climate move bad: Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking

Emmanuel Macron promises political renewal

Emmanuel Macron

23-year-old charged for threatening to kill France's President Emmanuel Macron

France President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham