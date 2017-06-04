World, America

Trump offers help as terror strikes London, says 'We are with you'

AFP
Published Jun 4, 2017, 7:21 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 8:14 am IST
Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there, Trump tweeted.
Earlier, with the situation in London still fluid, Trump seized the occasion to plug his thwarted travel ban on people from six mainly Muslim countries. (Photo: AP)
Washington: President Donald Trump offered US help on Saturday to Britain in response to reports of three violent incidents including a vehicle mowing down pedestrians on London Bridge.

"Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, with the situation in London still fluid, Trump seized the occasion to plug his thwarted travel ban on people from six mainly Muslim countries.

The Justice Department on Thursday went to the Supreme Court to ask that it be reinstated immediately after it has been held up repeatedly in lower courts.

Without mentioning the London events specifically, Trump tweeted: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

Trump has been briefed by his national security team on the London Bridge incident, his spokesman Sean Spicer wrote earlier on Twitter. The State Department issued a statement condemning what it called "cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians."

"We understand UK police are currently treating these as terrorist incidents. The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request," the statement said. "All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom."

Tags: donald trump, london terror attacks, london bridge
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

London police say they are responding to reports that a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge and that there were stabbings at busy Borough Market nearby. (Photo: AP)

Potential act of terrorism: PM Theresa May on London Bridge attacks

PM May says it is a 'fast-moving investigation' and her thoughts are with those caught up in the 'dreadful events.'
04 Jun 2017 7:47 AM
