Terror attack fears after 'van hits pedestrians' on London Bridge

AP
Published Jun 4, 2017, 4:26 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 4:27 am IST
Britain's Press Association news agency says members of the public were told to run away as fast as they could from the area.
An armed Police officer looks through his weapon on London Bridge in London. (Photo: AP)
 An armed Police officer looks through his weapon on London Bridge in London. (Photo: AP)

London: British transport police say there are reports of multiple casualties following a major incident on London Bridge.

Nick Brandon of the British Transport Police control room says he has received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.

Witnesses have reported seeing people hit by a vehicle on London Bridge. Police say they're responding to an incident there and another at Borough Market, a busy area of pubs and restaurants nearby. He said the seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.

London police are treating injured people on a small street some 500 meters (yards) southwest of London Bridge, where witnesses say pedestrians were hit by a vehicle and police say they are responding to an incident.

Britain's Press Association news agency says members of the public were told to run away as fast as they could from the area.

Nick Archer, who was in the London Bridge area, says he came out of a bar and looked to his left and saw a man lying on the ground. He thought the person had been drinking, but then police vans flew by. He says the man

London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians. The Metropolitan Police force says armed officers are responding at both scenes.

Witnesses have reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. Police have closed a nearby railway station and told people to get away from the area.

London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians.

An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets.

London Metropolitan Police have said only that they are dealing with an incident on the bridge, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that people should follow police on Twitter for updates. Another eyewitness tells Sky he heard a burst of gunfire during the incident.

British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge. Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.

