Several hurt in London Bridge 'attack', 1 feared dead

Published Jun 4, 2017, 5:34 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 6:00 am IST
The London Ambulance Service said "multiple resources" were being sent to the scene.
"Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in Borough Market," at the south end of the bridge. "Armed officers responded and shots have been fired." police said.(Photo: AP)
London: A massive manhunt was underway asScotland Yard armed officers were dispatched to London Bridge after a van ploughed into pedestrians here in a suspected terror attack followed by stabbing incidents in the area.

Several people have been injured with one feared dead as gunfire was also heard in the area, police said. "From 2208 hrs (local time) officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge.

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired," Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Twitter. "Officers are now responding to an incident in the
#Vauxhall area," the statement added. There are reports of a number of casualties, British Transport Police has said.

"The Prime Minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge," Downing Street said. Transport for London said the bridge has been closed in both directions due to a "major police incident".
London Ambulance Service tweeted: "Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area".

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter who was present at London Bridge at the time of incident said a van veered off the road into a crowd of pedestrians. "A white van driver came speeding ? probably about 50mph ? veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement," she told BBC News.
"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind," she said.

A large number of police officers were seen gearing up with helmets and riot gear, believed to be on the hunt for suspects. There were also reports of some people being taken into police custody.

