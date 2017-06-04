World, Europe

Pak-based org tells ICJ 'Kulbhushan plan was hatched to sabotage India'

ANI
Published Jun 4, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 9:31 am IST
The letter said that the Jadhav case was aimed to stop Chabahar Project as it affects the success of Gwadar project and CPEC.
The letter further urges the UN and ICJ to take these facts consideration to reach a just and conclusive intellectual decision among the nations combating each other. (Photo: AP)
 The letter further urges the UN and ICJ to take these facts consideration to reach a just and conclusive intellectual decision among the nations combating each other. (Photo: AP)

Berlin: The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) has written a strongly-worded letter to several human rights' organisations including the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Amnesty International, confirming of intelligence that the Kulbhushan Jadhav case plan was hatched by Pakistan to sabotage the Indian projects of developing Chabahar and building and economic corridor to Afghanistan and other central Asian countries.

Drawing reference from the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the letter seeks the attention from the world bodies towards the scenario of ongoing political, economic and military tensions in South Asia, which the JSMM considers the "sole responsible factor in the decades long history of bloodshed, genocides, injustices, barbarism, fascism, religious extremism, sponsorship of terrorism and the humiliating subjugation of the historic natural nations."

Addressed by JSMM chairman Shafi Muhammad Burfat, the letter says the Kulbhushan Jadhav case is an unjust example of "innocent Indian commoner, around whom Pakistani State has hurled a fake and fabricated tale of espionage to justify its allegation of Indian involvement in its affairs in front of the world and to take it as a justification to sponsor its religious proxy terrorism against India and brutally silence the unheard voices of the oppressed historic nations chained in its forced federation."

The letter adds that the Jadhav case was aimed to stop Chabahar Project as it affects the success of Gwadar project and China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC). The Gwadar-Chabahar rivalry has been much written and discussed in the Pakistani news media.

Further refuting Pakistan's claims of Jadhav's case being detrimental to the national security, Burfat says the "Pakistani espionage tale about Kulbhushan is a nefarious conspiracy, cheap strategic design and nothing but a fabricated lie."

Burfat, through the letter, puts forth another theory according to which Pakistani supported Afghan Taliban were assigned to abduct the Indian officials working on India-Iran-Afghanistan Trade Corridor linking them through Chabahar port. Kulbhushan was abducted from Kandahar, Afghanistan by the Afghan Taliban and delivered to Pakistani military authorities.

The letter says that it was well-known that Pakistan had adopted every possible means to sabotage the Indian political and economic influence in western South Asia and Central Asian region in which it is also being assisted by Chinese Satellite surveillance and spying technology. Jadhav was hence hurriedly sentenced to be executed as soon as possible to bury every possibility of the revelation of truth about him after his execution.

"This is not the one and only case fabricated by the Pakistani agencies there are various other including the case of most wanted Karachi Gangster Uzair Balochs tale too, who was openly arrested from Dubai by the Interpol authorities and news was widespread on the media was shown arrested from Karachi in another incident by the Pakistani state Six months later," the letter adds.

The letter further urges the UN and ICJ to take these facts consideration to reach a just and conclusive intellectual decision among the nations combating each other.

The letter also appealed the ICJ, UN's Commission on Human Rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other International Human Rights Organisations to investigate the role of Pakistan in assassinating, enforcedly disappearing, illegally detaining, inhumanly torturing, extra-judicially killing political leaders and activists and persecuting the religious minorities Sindhi Hindus, Christians, Shiietes, Ahmedis, Sikhs and Hazaras.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, jeay sindh muttahida mahaz, icj
Location: Germany, Berliini, Berlin

Related Stories

The ICJ had on May 18 stayed the execution of 46-year-old Jadhav, who was sentenced to death last month by a Pakistan military court that convicted him of alleged spying and subversive activities. (Photo: Videograb)

Jadhav was captured from Iran, not Pak: ex-ISI official acknowledges India's claim

The ex-ISI official’s acknowledgement could be used by India as a strong argument at the next hearing at the ICJ.
24 May 2017 6:43 PM
Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: Screengrab)

Pak laid Jadhav ‘trap’ to corner India

The mistake Pakistan made was to imagine it was going to teach India a lesson.
22 May 2017 12:56 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cristiano Ronaldo fires Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid to UEFA Champions League glory

Cristiano Ronaldo hit Real Madrid's first and third goals to become only the second man to score in three European Cup finals and take his career goal tally to 600 for club and country. (Photo: AP)
 

Baahubali-themed stickers now available on Facebook messenger

Baahubali themed stickers
 

Should you buy a budget smartphone with outdated specifications?

Manufacturers should make smartphones that provide an experience so good that the consumer is happily bound to make an upgrade to a better one for elevating the experience instead of saving himself/herself from appalling pocket computers.
 

There’s no problem: Virat Kohli on alleged differences with Anil Kumble

It was reported that all is not well between Team India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: PTI)
 

ASUS Zenfone Live review: A half-baked smartphone

Asus’ latest handset in the budget category, the Zenfone Live, is a product that carried a lot of high expectations to battle the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola.
 

After Baahubali 2, Mahesh Babu’s SPYder teaser viewed 5 million times in half a day!

Mahesh Babu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK Police say terror attack in London, reports of fatalities

Guests from the Premier Inn Bankside Hotel are evacuated and kept in a group with police on Upper Thames Street following an incident in central London, Saturday. Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market. (Photo: AP)

President Macron says France 'more than ever at Britain's side' after attacks

French President Emmanual Macron. (Photo: AFP)

20 London terror attack victims hospitalised

Other people less seriously injured were treated at the scene of the attack on London Bridge. (Photo: AP)

Potential act of terrorism: PM Theresa May on London Bridge attacks

London police say they are responding to reports that a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge and that there were stabbings at busy Borough Market nearby. (Photo: AP)

London terror attacks: Death toll rises to 6, 3 suspects shot dead, say police

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in Borough Market, at the south end of the bridge.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham