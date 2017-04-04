World, Europe

Russian investigators confirm metro bomber as 22-year-old Akbarjon Djalilov

AFP
Published Apr 4, 2017, 6:53 pm IST
Updated Apr 4, 2017, 6:54 pm IST
They added that he had also planted a second bomb which was defused by the authorities.
Djalilov's 'genetic trace' was also found on a bag with the second bomb found at a different station. (Photo: AP)
 Djalilov's 'genetic trace' was also found on a bag with the second bomb found at a different station. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: Russia's Investigative Committee on Tuesday named the attacker behind Saint Petersburg metro blast as 22-year-old Akbarjon Djalilov, adding that he had also planted a second bomb that was defused by the authorities.

"The investigation identified the man who set off the bomb in the carriage of the Saint Petersburg metro. It was Akbarjon Djalilov," a statement by the committee said, adding that Djalilov's "genetic trace" was also found on a bag with the second bomb found at a different station.

Tags: st petersburg explosion, russia metro bombing, akbarjon djalilov
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

