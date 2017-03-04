 LIVE !  :  Nathan Lyon scalped the big wicket of Virat Kohli as Australia pushed India on the backfoot. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India 4 down, Australia on a roll
 
UK: To prove 'sex is better with men', father rapes gay daughter; jailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 4, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 4, 2017, 1:13 pm IST
The accused also admitted to raping his other daughter for over two decades.
The 54-year-old accused fumed with anger and raped his daughter in a fit of rage. (Representational image)
 The 54-year-old accused fumed with anger and raped his daughter in a fit of rage. (Representational image)

London: A man has been jailed for 21 years after he confessed to raping his 16-year-old daughter -- only to prove the 'sex was better with men' after she told him she was a gay.

According to a report in the Mirror, the 54-year-old accused fumed with anger and raped his daughter in a fit of rage. He also admitted to raping his other daughter for over two decades.

The accused pleaded guilty to raping his daughters during a trial of the case at the Warwick Crown Court.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that it all began when the accused started sexually abusing his elder daughter. And when she moved out of the house, he began abusing his second daughter.

Sentencing him to 21 years in jail, the judge said that the accused had humiliated and degraded his daughter at a time when she was suffering from identity crisis.

 

Tags: rape, sex abuse, crime, sexual assault, gay, lgbt
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

