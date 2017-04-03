World, Europe

Not allowed to use toilet, 87-year-old wets herself on British Airways flight

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 3, 2017, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 3, 2017, 3:37 pm IST
British Airways acknowledged the incident but Behroozi complained her mother did not receive any compensation or an apology.
Photo: (Representational/AP)
 Photo: (Representational/AP)

London: An elderly woman, not allowed to use the bathroom on a 13-hour British Airways flight on December 22, ended up wetting herself.

According to a report in Daily Mail, a stewardess even went as far as blocking the woman in the middle of aisle and cited health and safety reasons for not letting 87-year-old Kocharik Tsamouzian use the toilet.

Tsamouzian had been asking to use the toilet shortly since she boarded the flight from Los Angeles, bound for London.

Following the refusals, Tsamouzian was extremely distressed and sat with wet clothes till the journey ended. She did not have extra clothes to change into and spent the remaining journey crying.

The flight was also delayed by 90 minutes on the runway.

Tsamouzian’s daughter, Aida Behroozi, who lives in West London was quoted as saying, “I went to pick my mother up from Heathrow Airport and she arrived in tears.”

Behroozi was very angry that her mother was repeatedly denied access to the washroom and that the air hostess even stood in front of her seat to prevent her from getting up.

British Airways acknowledged the incident but Behroozi complained that her mother did not receive any compensation or an apology. She vowed that she would not fly with them again.

A spokesman for British Airways said, “Our highly trained cabin crew always work to make our customers as comfortable as possible, but Civil Aviation Authority safety rules stipulate everyone must remain seated with their seat belts on after the aircraft has started moving.”

This is not the first time British Airways has shown unprofessional behaviour. There have been other complaints about them running out of food, not having enough cots for babies and cutting down on customers’ privileges.

A group of schoolgirls returning from a trip on February 23 were not given free tap water on a three-hour flight from Naples to London Gatwick. They were told that they’d have to pay by card but they had only cash.

In another incident, a woman complained that British Airways gave her only one cot for her twin baby daughters on a 10-and-a-half-hour flight. She claimed that she had booked the flight to Mexico and asked for the arrangements months ago.

Tags: kocharik tsamouzian, british airways, aida behroozi
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Entertainment Gallery

Karan Johar, who recently welcomed his twin babies home, hosted a bash for his B-Town friends late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After welcoming twins home, Karan Johar hosts bash for B-Town friends
The Bhatts, Mahesh and Mukesh, held a screening of their upcoming production 'Begum Jaan' on Sunday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bhatts host screening of Begum Jaan, Shraddha, Aditya, others watch film
Parents and friends of late TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee came together to pay tribute to her and also launch her last short film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parents, friends remember Pratyusha Banerjee on first death anniversary
After controversially quitting the 'Kapil Sharma Show' after his spat with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover brought his popular characters from the show on the grand finale of 'Indian Idol' that was shot on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After quitting Kapil's show, Sunil brings popular characters to Indian Idol
When it comes to being sartorially on point, no one can beat our Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Sonakshi, Shraddha, others are the quintessential style icons
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family hosted a dinner for well wishers on Thursday in memory of her late father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away on March 18. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, family host dinner in memory of father
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik ties knot with wrestler Satyawart Kadian

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik got married to grappler Satyawart Kadian in a grand wedding ceremony in Rohtak. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how you can find out who has deleted you from Facebook

(Representational image)
 

Delhi Daredevils’ Angelo Mathews likely to miss start of IPL

Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh and is likely to miss the start of IPL. (Photo: AP)
 

This part of the body is an equivalent of the G-spot in men

The points are not known by many women (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pornstar sparks outrage after sharing porn video shot in graveyard

The pornstar may face jail under Mexican law (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Has The Mummy trailer validated Tom Cruise's Van Helsing role rumours?

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Serbia's powerful PM claims landslide presidential win

Serbia Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic

Mexican newspaper closes citing insecurity for journalists

“No More Deaths” is written in red paint on newspapers placed in front of photos of Mexican journalist Miroslava Breach, who was gunned down in the northern state of Chihuahua (Photo: AP)

Russia panics as social media groups encouraging teen suicides

A

Ruling party set to win Armenia vote: Central election commission

Armenia's president Serzh Sargsyan

Police detain dozens at Moscow opposition protest

Navalny called the protest over his anti-corruption investigation into Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev linking the latter to huge mansions and vineyards in a video report. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham