Not allowed to use toilet, 87-year-old wets herself on British Airways flight

London: An elderly woman, not allowed to use the bathroom on a 13-hour British Airways flight on December 22, ended up wetting herself.

According to a report in Daily Mail, a stewardess even went as far as blocking the woman in the middle of aisle and cited health and safety reasons for not letting 87-year-old Kocharik Tsamouzian use the toilet.

Tsamouzian had been asking to use the toilet shortly since she boarded the flight from Los Angeles, bound for London.

Following the refusals, Tsamouzian was extremely distressed and sat with wet clothes till the journey ended. She did not have extra clothes to change into and spent the remaining journey crying.

The flight was also delayed by 90 minutes on the runway.

Tsamouzian’s daughter, Aida Behroozi, who lives in West London was quoted as saying, “I went to pick my mother up from Heathrow Airport and she arrived in tears.”

Behroozi was very angry that her mother was repeatedly denied access to the washroom and that the air hostess even stood in front of her seat to prevent her from getting up.

British Airways acknowledged the incident but Behroozi complained that her mother did not receive any compensation or an apology. She vowed that she would not fly with them again.

A spokesman for British Airways said, “Our highly trained cabin crew always work to make our customers as comfortable as possible, but Civil Aviation Authority safety rules stipulate everyone must remain seated with their seat belts on after the aircraft has started moving.”

This is not the first time British Airways has shown unprofessional behaviour. There have been other complaints about them running out of food, not having enough cots for babies and cutting down on customers’ privileges.

A group of schoolgirls returning from a trip on February 23 were not given free tap water on a three-hour flight from Naples to London Gatwick. They were told that they’d have to pay by card but they had only cash.

In another incident, a woman complained that British Airways gave her only one cot for her twin baby daughters on a 10-and-a-half-hour flight. She claimed that she had booked the flight to Mexico and asked for the arrangements months ago.