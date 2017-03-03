German school bans Muslim students from praying within premises

The circular further read that the ban should be pointed out to students in a "friendly" manner. (Photo: AP/ Representational)

Berlin: A high school in Germany's western Wuppertal city has banned Muslim students from praying within the premises.

A circular was issued to teachers at the Gymnasium Johannes Rau school asking them to 'identify names' and report' any cases of Muslim students praying in school to management.

The circular further read that the ban should be pointed out to students in a "friendly" manner.

"In recent weeks, it has been increasingly observed that Muslim pupils in the school building are praying, clearly visible to others, signalled by ritual washings in the toilets, the rolling out of prayer mats and taking up certain postures. This is not permitted," DW news quoted the document as saying.

This is not the first time a school has asked its Muslim students to stop from praying.

In 2011, a high-school student from Berlin-Wedding approached a court after he was not allowed to pray publicly.

Germany's Administrative Court rejected his complaint on the grounds that his prayers would disturb the school peace.