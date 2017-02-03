12-year-old Russian girl raped, thrown to death down a 330 feet mineshaft

Bukharin has been detained and a criminal investigation has been launched against him. (Representational image)

Moscow: A 12-year-old girl was raped and thrown down a 330 feet mineshaft by a family friend in the Russia city of Novokuznetsk. The incident took place when the victim was on her way to meet her adult sister.

According to a report in the Mirror, the victim identified as Viktoria Reymer was offered a ride by the suspect Evgeny Bukharin, whom she knew. Investigators said that the victim was waiting to catch a bus when the accused offered Reymer a ride on his snowmobile.

Instead of dropping her to her sister's house, Bukharin took her to his own house where he raped her. He then took her to the air shaft and threw her down.

After his arrest, Bukharin tried to cover up for his crime by saying that the victim died after she collided with his snowmobile.

Medical reports of the victim's body showed that she was alive when she was thrown into the shaft and died of injuries to her chest, neck and head.

Bukharin has been detained and a criminal investigation has been launched against him.