India re-elected to International Maritime Organisation Council

India secured the second-highest number of votes (144) from member-countries, just after Germany's 146 and ahead of Australia's 143.
Indian High Commissioner to the UK represented India at the assembly where India secured the second-highest number of votes from member-countries. (Photo: imo.org)
London: India was on Friday re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation under Category B at an assembly of the body at its headquarters in London.

Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, YK Sinha, represented India at the assembly where India secured the second-highest number of votes (144) from member-countries, just after Germany's 146 and ahead of Australia's 143.

The other countries to make the cut included France (140), Canada (138), Spain (137), Brazil (131), Sweden (129), The Netherlands (124) and the UAE (115).

"India is hereby putting forward its candidature for a re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in Category B, representing the developing countries and those with the largest interests in international sea borne trade," Union Shipping and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had said in his address to the IMO in London earlier this week.

He had assured the organisation during his UK visit that India would again dedicate itself, with renewed commitment, towards the development of the objectives of IMO, if re-elected, and leverage the opportunity for the accelerated and sustained growth of the global maritime community.

"With the Indian economy poised to grow faster, the government is alive to the possibility of a quantum jump in the maritime activities on the Indian coasts," he said.

India has been one of the earliest members of the IMO, having ratified its convention and joined it as a member-state in the year 1959.

India has been elected to the Council of the IMO ever since it started functioning, except for a two-year hiatus during 1983-1984.

The IMO Council plays a crucial role in deciding various important matters within the mandate of the IMO, in relation to the global shipping industry and its work strategy and budget.

