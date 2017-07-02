World, Europe

Arab states' demands ‘made to be spurned’, infringes our sovereignty: Qatar

AFP
Published Jul 2, 2017, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 12:40 pm IST
Turkey and Iraq have backed Qatar in the crisis, while Rome also pleaded with the Gulf nations to refrain from worsening the situation.
Qatar said it had received the demands on June 22 with just 10 days to meet them, which would mean they would have until Sunday to comply. (Photo: AP)
 Qatar said it had received the demands on June 22 with just 10 days to meet them, which would mean they would have until Sunday to comply. (Photo: AP)

Rome: Qatar said on Saturday a series of demands made by several Arab states to lift a crippling blockade were designed to be spurned and clearly aimed at infringing its sovereignty.

"This list of demands is made to be rejected," Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said, referring to 13 demands placed on Doha by Saudi Arabia and its allies as the price for lifting an almost month-long "blockade" on Qatar.

Qatar said it had received the demands on June 22 with just 10 days to meet them, which would mean they would have until Sunday to comply. However, the deadline has not been confirmed.

"Everyone is aware that these demands are meant to infringe the sovereignty of the state of Qatar," Al-Thani said at a press conference in Rome after meeting his Italian counterpart.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt announced earlier this month the suspension of all ties to Qatar. They accused it of state support for extremist groups and denounced its political proximity to Shiite Iran.

Qatar denies the allegations.

Saudia Arabia closed the airspace to Qatari carriers and blocked the emirate's only land border, a vital route for its food imports.

Qatar has said the effects are more devastating than the Berlin Wall.

Riyadh's demands include ending Doha's support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the closure of Al-Jazeera television, a downgrade of diplomatic ties with Iran and the shutdown of a Turkish military base in the emirate.

The United Arab Emirates has warned Qatar should take the demands seriously or face "divorce" from its Gulf neighbours.

Turkey and Iraq have backed Qatar in the crisis.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said the government was ready "to contribute to any initiative aimed primarily at restoring dialogue and easing tensions between those involved."

Rome also pleaded for the five countries "to refrain from any further action that could aggravate the situation".

Kuwait is the official arbitrator for seeking a settlement, though the United States is also attempting to mediate.

Washington has cautioned that some of the demands would be difficult for Qatar to accept, asking the Saudis for a clear list of grievances that are "reasonable and actionable".

Tags: sheikh mohammed bin abdulrahman al-thani, gulf crisis, qatar crisis
Location: Italy, Latium, Roma

 




Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed has called the demands by the four Arab countries 'unreasonable' and said setting a deadline impinged on Qatar's sovereignty. (Photo: AP)

Qatar says Gulf nations’ demands ‘impossible’ to meet, allegations untrue

A Qatar statement said that they could not sever links with ISIS, al-Qaeda and Hezbollah because no such links existed.
30 Jun 2017 8:39 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Massive 50-year-old shark is the biggest ever to be caught on camera

The footage has garnered millions of views (Photo: Facebook)
 

PM Modi strutting to 'Darth Vader' theme at GST event evokes mixed reactions

(Photo: PTI/Still from Star Wars)
 

Watch: Street-smart MS Dhoni stumps West Indies wicketkeeper while batting

MS Dhoni scored unbeaten 78 to set up India’s 93-run win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI of 5-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Caught on stump mic: MS Dhoni pokes R Ashwin, advises Virat Kohli not to waste DRS

MS Dhoni, whose DRS acumen Virat Kohli trusts a lot, advised the Indian skipper not to waste a review during the third ODI against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ramdas Athawale accuses Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh of fixing Champions Trophy final

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Fidget-spinners on fire, quite literally

Fidget spinners have become the must-have toy for youngsters, with retailers quickly selling out. (Image: Amazon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Indian crew unhurt in UK vessels crash

The 600-feet oil tanker, which is loaded with gasoline, has a hole above the waterline and damage to the superstructure and being monitored for leaks. (Representational Image)

Driverless cars can’t detect Kangaroos

The company has been working on tweaking its self-braking system to deal with the problem.

Birtish PM May under pressure to replace local authority over London blaze

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with London Fire Brigade commissioner Dany Cotton as she visits the remains of Grenfell Tower (Photo: AFP)

UK plans high-tech digital force fields against terror attacks

Forensic officers move the van at Finsbury Park in north London, where a vehicle struck pedestrians in north London Monday. (Photo: File/AP)

Feminist icon Simone Veil dies

Simone Veil
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham