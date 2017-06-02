World, Europe

Indian-origin gay minister Leo Varadkar set to become Ireland PM

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2017, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 11:47 pm IST
The final count saw Varadkar win with 60 per cent to Housing Minister Simon Coveney's 40 per cent votes.
Leo Varadkar
 Leo Varadkar

London: Leo Varadkar, an Indian-origin doctor and Ireland's first openly gay minister, today won the leadership race for the ruling party to become the country's youngest-ever and first homosexual Prime Minister-in-waiting.

Varadkar, 38, will officially take over as Taoiseach, as the Irish prime ministerial title is known in Ireland, in Parliament later this month after he was declared the winner in the leadership race for the Fine Gael party. He took a majority of the votes to be declared as the 11th leader of the party as counting concluded at Mansion House in Dublin.

The final count, including all three electoral colleges, saw Varadkar win with 60 per cent to Housing Minister Simon Coveney's 40 per cent votes.

Polling had closed earlier today with a 100 per cent turnout in the parliamentary party recorded.

The Dublin-born son of Mumbai-born Ashok Varadkar and Irish mother Miriam, served as Ireland's welfare minister and had emerged as the most popular choice since he announced his candidacy after current leader Enda Kenny stepped down as prime minister earlier this year.

Varadkar went up against housing minister Coveney in the leadership race, who bagged two-thirds of the party membership votes but lost out to the more popular candidate in the end.

The voting for the Fine Gael leadership is decided in an electoral college system that gives the Fine Gael parliamentary party 65 per cent of the vote. The 21,000 rank- and-file members of the party have 25 per cent and 235 local representatives 10 per cent.

The parliamentary party voted for Varadkar, overwhelmingly, as was widely expected.

Ireland's new Taoiseach is expected to be formally confirmed by June 13, when the country's Dail Parliament resumes following a week-long break.

Varadkar came out as a gay man in 2015, when Ireland became the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage through popular vote.

In a coming-out speech he gave in a radio interview, he had said, "It's not something that defines me. I'm not a half-Indian politician, or a doctor politician or a gay politician for that matter. It's just part of who I am, it doesn't define me, it is part of my character I suppose."

His family originates from Varad, a village in Gujarat, and Leo Varadkar kept his Indian connect alive, completing an internship at the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. His partner, Matthew Barrett, is also a doctor.

"Matt is just a very special person. Someone who is unconditionally on my side, which is always great. He is the kind of person who has made me a better person," Varadkar recently said.

The popular minister has campaigned for same-sex marriage and liberalising abortion laws. He worked as a general practitioner (GP) before winning a seat in Parliament in 2007 and has rapidly risen through the party ranks, holding several ministerial portfolios including minister for social protection and minister for transport, tourism and sports.

Fine Gael is Ireland's centre-right political party, seen as taking liberal positions on several social and economic issues. Varadkar was campaigning on a platform of reducing child poverty and educational disadvantage as key policy areas.

Tags: leo varadkar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Regretting one night stands depends on gender more than faith

Male and female sexual psychology is the end product of a long prior history (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Pritam works his musical genius in Jagga Jasoos' Ulla Ka Pattha

Screengrabs from the song.
 

No 'showdown' as India coach Anil Kumble gives throwdowns to Virat Kohli

Even if there was any discomfort between the reportedly 'warring duo' of Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, it was not evident in their body language during the session. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Bopanna, Qureshi put friendship on hold

Rohan Bopanna, the son of an Indian coffee planter, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, whose grandfather was once the All India tennis champion before the 1947 partition, have their eyes trained towards Birmingham when India and Pakistan meet in the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth move into Thailand Open semifinals

Saina Nehwal defeated Japan's Haruko Suzuki 21-15, 20-22, 21-11 while B Sai Praneeth clinched as easy 21-16, 21-17 win against Kantaphon Wangcharoen. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Paraplegic covers distance from Leh to Kanyakumari in record time

Eric said it was important to "believe in yourself and never give up" (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK: Indian-origin man attacked with baseball bat dies

Scotland Yard offered a reward of 10,000 pounds to anyone who can help solve the murder of Singh who died of a head injury inflicted in the unprovoked attack. (Photo: File/Representational)

Terrorism enemy of mankind: Modi asks world to stop funding, weapons for militants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Won't judge Trump for exiting Paris accord: Putin urges world to 'work jointly'

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP)

India’s tradition is to protect climate: Modi silent on US' Paris deal exit

Narendra Modi addresses the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: AP)

Help Trump to establish constructive dialogue with Russia: Putin to US businessmen

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham