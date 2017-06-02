World, Europe

India to acquire S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2017, 9:19 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 9:20 am IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that the pre-contract preparations were underway.
The deals were announced following talks held between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit held in Goa. (Photo: PTI)
St Petersburg: Russia on Friday said it was preparing to supply S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems to India and both governments were "simply discussing" the terms.

Pre-contract preparations underway on the supplies of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes to India, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters in St Petersbrug.

"Pre-contract preparations are underway on the supplies of S-400 anti-aircraft missile complexes to India," he said. "It is difficult to say yet how much time they will take.

There is an agreement between governments and now we are simply discussing the terms," Russia's official Tass News Agency quoted Rogozin as saying on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to this Russian city.

India had announced on October 15 last year a deal on the Triumf air defence systems from Russia, worth over USD five billion, and collaborate in making four state of art frigates besides setting up a joint production facility for making Kamov helicopters.

The deals were announced following talks held between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit held in Goa.

The S-400 Triumf long-range air defence missile system has the capability to destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km.

India and Russia have been in talks for over a year for the purchase of at least five systems of S-400 that will be a game changer in the region.

It is capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence, and simultaneously engaging 36 targets.

