World, Europe

ISIS chief Baghdadi acknowledges defeat in Iraq in farewell speech

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2017, 7:32 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2017, 7:33 am IST
It is not clear if he is in the besieged city, where he declared his Caliphate in 2014 after the ISIS seized territory.
ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo: AP)
 ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo: AP)

Cairo: The ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has acknowledged the group's defeat in Iraq in a 'farewell speech' and ordered his non-Arab fighters to either return to their countries or detonate themselves, according to media reports.

Baghdadi, who had declared himself as Caliph, issued a statement titled 'farewell speech' which was distributed among ISIS' preachers and clerics yesterday, as Iraqi army tightened noose around the group's last remaining territory in Mosul, Al-Arabiya reported, quoting Iraqi TV network Alsumaria.

Citing the sources in the Iraqi governorate of Nineveh, the report said Baghdadi ordered the closure of the ISIS office regulating the group's fighters and asked the group's non-Arab fighters to either return to their countries or detonate themselves, promising them "72 women in heaven." Baghdadi, who has reportedly been wounded multiple times, carries a USD 10 million bounty on his head.

It is not clear if he is in the besieged city, where he declared his Caliphate in 2014 after the ISIS seized territory covering much of eastern Syria and northern Iraq.

Many of ISIS' leaders in Iraq have now fled towards the area controlled by the group in neighbouring Syria, it added. Iraqi forces backed by international and US aid launched a massive operation to retake Mosul on October 17. In January, they captured the eastern side of Mosul -- the last ISIS-held city in Iraq.

Tags: abu bakr al-baghdadi, isis, islamic state, isis in iraq, iraq
Location: Egypt, Kairo, Cairo

Nation Gallery

11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A herb from Korea can help men last longer during sex

But lifestyle changes are also important (Photo: Pixabay)
 

The simple trick to find out if your woman is cheating on you

The study says that the number of times a woman fakes an orgasm is what tells if she is an infidel. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Amarnath Shrine Board advises women to not wear sarees, but track suits

Children and elderly have been asked not to undertake the yatra.
 

Having sex once a week gives pleasure equal to a Rs 3 million raise

Couples who cuddle more have happier relationships (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane sharpen their catching skills

Ahead of their next Test in Bengaluru, the Indian cricketers, namely Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, were seen practicing catches. (Photo: AFP)
 

Pakistani girls share ridiculous reasons for being rejected for marriage

Even reading too much was cited as an issue (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

A text may cost UK drivers their licence

Research had shown that use of mobile phones behind the wheel was at “epidemic proportions” because people did not believe they would be caught. (Representational image)

UK: Pair jailed for burying dog alive with nail in head; banned from having pets

Michael Heathcock, 59 and Richard Finch, 60, had tried to kill the 16-year-old terrier called Scamp, claiming vet fees were too expensive. (Photo: Pixabay)

Pak created terror outfits, now 'monster' devouring it: India

Ajit Kumar said that while Pakistan has created terrorist outfits against India, the ‘monster’is now devouring its creator. (ANI)

Top Paris label sacks agency over 'sadistic' abuse of models

The label said it had sent a written apology to the 150 women who were forced to wait in a cramped stairwell for three hours at the casting for its upcoming show. (Photo: AFP)

Syria regime, rebels committed war crimes in Aleppo: UN probe

Paulo Pinheiro, right, Chairperson, Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic and Carla del Ponte, left, Member of the Independent Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham