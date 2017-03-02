Ireland: With access to internet, man buried alive in coffin for charity stunt

The man, who is in his 60s, will stay underground for three days, to raise awareness for Walking Free. (Photo: Facebook)

Dublin: John Edwards, from Dublin, Ireland was buried alive, on Wednesday, in a coffin in the grounds of church in Belfast to raise awareness for a charity that aims to help drug-addicts, alcoholics and even those with suicidal tendencies.

According to Belfast Live, the man, who is in his 60s, will stay underground for three days, to raise awareness for Walking Free. The charity initiative, which he started 23 years ago, helps drug addicts, alcoholics and people with suicidal tendencies and eating disorders, to start a new life. His little haven is equipped with electricity, WiFi and a duvet and pillow.

As a former victim of substance abuse for two decades, Mr Edwards knows well the challenges that addicts face while recovering.

His family, his wife of 20 years, Trish, and his friends were present on Wednesday as he went inside the coffin and underground. “I know this is a radical move but people are continually contacting me who are either suicidal or who know friends or family who are,” he told Belfast Live.

He wishes to give hope to people from the grave, using the hashtag #GraveChat on social media and spread the word. He has already broadcast several live video streams on his Facebook page from his morbid home.

He posted an introductory video on his website, where he said, “We know the steps to freedom here at Walking Free. And we want to take you by the hand, we want to talk to you straight, we want to be loving and gentle with you but strong with you as well, to help you get that place. You have a future.”