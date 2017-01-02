Istanbul club attack: Video shows gunman shooting indiscriminately

Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)

Istanbul: 39 people were shot dead at a posh Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day by a lone gunman who has been described as 'smiling'.

The partial video of the attack has surfaced on social media. It is a CCTV footage from moments before the attacker stormed the nightclub.

The clip, released by the Turkish police, was from the camera right outside the nightclub, and it recorded the man shooting indiscriminately at people standing at the entrance.

The attacker stepped out of a taxi outside the venue and started shooting with an AK-47 which he had brought in a bag, a witness reported.

Besides the 39 killed in the attack, 65 were reported injured.

An estimated 600 people were celebrating inside the club that is also frequented by famous locals, including singers, actors and sports stars.