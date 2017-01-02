World, Europe

Islamic State claims responsibility for Istanbul attack: statement

REUTERS
Published Jan 2, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2017, 2:29 pm IST
ISIS, that has been facing strong opposition at their strongholds in Iraq, has claimed responsility for the attack that claimed 39 lives.
Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)
Istanbul: Islamic State claimed responsibility for a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub which killed 39 people on Sunday, the group said in a statement on Monday.

"In continuation of the blessed operations that Islamic State is conducting against the protector of the cross, Turkey, a heroic soldier of the caliphate struck one of the most famous nightclubs where the Christians celebrate their apostate holiday," the statement said.

Besides the 39 killed in the attack, 65 were reported injured at the Reina nightclub.

An estimated 600 people were celebrating inside the club that is also frequented by famous locals, including singers, actors and sports stars.

Tags: istanbul attack, islamic state, mass shooting, nightclub
Location: Turkey, Istanbul, Istanbul

